October 06, 2023 THE DIRECTOR THE GENERAL MANAGER Corporate Supervision Department Listing Department Company Law Division Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Stock Exchange Building NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area Stock Exchange Road Islamabad Karachi Subject: Board Meeting

Dear Sir(s),

We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (the Company) will be held on October 13, 2023 at 05:00 pm, through video conferencing facility, to review, consider and approve the financial statements of the Company for the period ended on September 30, 2023.

Accordingly, as required under PSX Regulation 5.6.4, the Company hereby announces the 'closed period' from October 07, 2023 to October 13, 2023 during which time, no director, CEO or executive shall directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner.

Kindly inform the Trading Right Entitlement Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LIMITED

MANSOOR KHAN

Company Secretary