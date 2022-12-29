Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGTL   PK0029501019

AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LIMITED

(AGTL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
317.29 PKR   -0.23%
12/29Al Ghazi Tractors : Change of Chief Executive Officer
PU
10/27Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/05Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Ghazi Tractors : Change of Chief Executive Officer

12/29/2022 | 11:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AGTL/CA/1222/001

December 29, 2022

THE DIRECTOR

THE GENERAL MANAGER

Corporate Supervision Department

Listing Department

Company Law Division

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Stock Exchange Building

NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Stock Exchange Road

Islamabad

Karachi

Subject: Change of Chief Executive Officer

Dear Sir/Madam,

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has approved and ratified the termination of Mr. Adeeb Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd. [the Company] with effect from December 23, 2022.

Furthermore, Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chief Financial Officer has been appointed by the Board of Directors as Acting CEO of the Company with effect from December 23, 2022.

Yours truly,

For AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LIMITED

MANSOOR KHAN

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 04:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LIMITED
12/29Al Ghazi Tractors : Change of Chief Executive Officer
PU
10/27Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
09/05Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
09/05Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/05Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes, Effective Septembe..
CI
08/30Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
06/13Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
04/27Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
04/26Al Ghazi Tractors : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
04/05Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited Announces Resignation of Andrea Trabacchin as Non-Executive D..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 579 M 90,8 M 90,8 M
Net income 2021 2 958 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net cash 2021 1 998 M 8,82 M 8,82 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,60x
Yield 2021 15,1%
Capitalization 18 391 M 81,2 M 81,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 393
Free-Float 6,81%
Chart AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 317,29 PKR
Average target price 375,00 PKR
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Managers and Directors
Malik Ehtisham Ikram Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javed Iqbal Chief Financial Officer
Robert McAllister Chairman
Farah Qureshi Independent Non-Executive Director
Shahid Shahbaz Toor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LIMITED-5.85%81
DEERE & COMPANY27.20%128 296
THE TORO COMPANY13.25%11 769
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-14.01%4 275
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED10.66%2 760
LINDSAY CORPORATION7.47%1 794