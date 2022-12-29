Al Ghazi Tractors : Change of Chief Executive Officer

AGTL/CA/1222/001

December 29, 2022

THE DIRECTOR THE GENERAL MANAGER Corporate Supervision Department Listing Department Company Law Division Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Stock Exchange Building NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area Stock Exchange Road Islamabad Karachi Subject: Change of Chief Executive Officer

Dear Sir/Madam,

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has approved and ratified the termination of Mr. Adeeb Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd. [the Company] with effect from December 23, 2022.

Furthermore, Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chief Financial Officer has been appointed by the Board of Directors as Acting CEO of the Company with effect from December 23, 2022.

Yours truly,

For AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LIMITED

MANSOOR KHAN

Company Secretary