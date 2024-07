Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of agricultural tractors, implements, and spare parts. The Company’s products include tractors, implements, generators, and imports. The Company offers tractors in various models, including NH 70-56 4WD, NH DABUNG 85, Model 640, Model Ghazi, and Model 480s. Its Model NH 70-56 4WD is an 85 horsepower (hp), four-cylinder tractor. Its Model 640 is a 75 horsepower (hp), four-cylinder tractor. Its Model Ghazi is a 65 hp, three-cylinder tractor. Its Model 480s is a 55hp, three-cylinder tractor. The Company offers various implements, such as a cultivator, disc harrow, rotavator cum bed former, articulated aerial platform, potato digger, boom sprayer, moldboard plow, tractor-mounted backhoe, road sweeper, front-end loader, lawn mover, maize sheller, disc plow, front-mounted fork lifter, tractor operated flour mill, safari cabin, and hydraulic tipping trolley.