For The Year Ended

31 December 2023

Automotive

COMPANY PROFILE AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LIMITED (AGTL)

  • Founded: June 1983, Privatized: December 1991
  • Subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Industries Company LLC
  • Al-Futtaim'sflagship in Pakistan, with over 93% foreign shareholding
  • Known for corporate excellence and "Best Corporate Performance"
  • Registered Office in Karachi, Corporate Office in Lahore and plant in Dera Ghazi Khan
  • Manufacturing New Holland (Fiat) tractors in collaboration with CHNI - Case New Holland
  • Product range: 55, 65, 75, and 85 HP tractors
  • Achieved ISO-9000 certification, setting quality standards
  • Extensive dealer network and customer care centers nationwide
  • Committed to good corporate governance and adherence to government reforms
  • Recipient of various awards, including Top Companies Award and Corporate Excellence Award

GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

REGISTERED OFFICE: Karachi

CORPORATE OFFICE: Lahore

PLANT: Dera Ghazi Khan

MARKETING CENTERS: Lahore,

Multan, Islamabad, Sukkur, Dera

Ghazi Khan

DEALERSHIP NETWORK: AGTL has established a vast dealer network and tractor workshops across the country spanning 79 cities divided into 4 regions.

PATTERN OF SHAREHOLDING

SNO.

Shareholders Category

No. of

No. of

Percentage

Shareholder

Shares

1

Directors, Chief Executive Officer, and their spouse

1

1,000

0.00

and minor children

2

Associated Companies, Undertakings and related

2

54,015,084

93.19

Parties

3

NIT and ICP

4

Banks, Development Financial Institutions, Non-

4

333,649

0.58

Banking Financial Institutions

5

Insurance Companies

3

217,312

0.37

6

Modarabas and Mutual Funds

7

228,875

0.39

7

Share holders holding 10%

2

54,015,084

93.19

8

General Public :

a. local

2,414

2,714,194

4.68

b .Foreign

-

-

-

9

Others

45

454,087

0.78

Total (excluding : share holders holding 10%)

2,476

57,964,201

100.00

KEY INFORMATION

OUR CAPITALS

VALUE ADDITION

FINANCIAL POSITION: DECEMBER 31, 2023

Shareholder Equity (Rs. Million)

6,000

5,000

5,780

4,000

3,973

3,000

3,132

2,000

2,288

1,000

1,369

904

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Shareholders' equity (Rs. m)

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

-

Assets and Liabilities (Rs. Million)

9,490

12,281

14,230

9,149

8,449

6,785

5,416

5,475

4,572

5,183

2,895

5,516

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Assets

Liabilities

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS: DECEMBER 31, 2023

2023

2022

Rupees in thousand

Revenue from contracts with customers

34,543,545

28,201,812

Cost of sales

(28,120,477)

(23,140,366)

Gross profit

6,423,068

5,061,446

Distribution expenses

(429,463)

(322,944)

Administrative expenses

(1,080,390)

(536,715)

4,913,215

4,201,787

Other income

560,091

184,613

Other expenses

(429,812)

(345,416)

5,043,494

4,040,984

Finance costs

(356,402)

(245,035)

Profit before taxation

4,687,092

3,795,949

Income tax expense

(2,075,320)

(1,639,905)

Profit for the year

2,611,772

2,156,044

Earnings per share (Rupees) - Basic and diluted

45.06

37.20

FINANCIAL POSITION: MARCH 31, 2024

Shareholder Equity (Rs. Million)

8,000

7,000

6,000

5,000

6,633

4,000

3,000

3,361

2,000

1,000

0

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

18,000

Shareholders' equity (Rs. m)

16,000

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

-

Assets and Liabilities (Rs. Million)

14,229

16,571

8,449

9,937

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Assets

Liabilities

10

