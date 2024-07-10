Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of agricultural tractors, implements, and spare parts. The Companyâs products include tractors, implements, generators, and imports. The Company offers tractors in various models, including NH 70-56 4WD, NH DABUNG 85, Model 640, Model Ghazi, and Model 480s. Its Model NH 70-56 4WD is an 85 horsepower (hp), four-cylinder tractor. Its Model 640 is a 75 horsepower (hp), four-cylinder tractor. Its Model Ghazi is a 65 hp, three-cylinder tractor. Its Model 480s is a 55hp, three-cylinder tractor. The Company offers various implements, such as a cultivator, disc harrow, rotavator cum bed former, articulated aerial platform, potato digger, boom sprayer, moldboard plow, tractor-mounted backhoe, road sweeper, front-end loader, lawn mover, maize sheller, disc plow, front-mounted fork lifter, tractor operated flour mill, safari cabin, and hydraulic tipping trolley.