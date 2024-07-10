Corporate Briefing
Sr#
Contents
Page No.
1
COMPANY PROFILE
03
2
GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
04
3
JOURNEY
05
4
PATTERN OF SHAREHOLDING
06
5
KEY INFORMATION
07
6
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION & STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
08-11
7
STRATEGIC & OPERATIONAL DEVELOPMENT
12
8
SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS
13
9
QUESTION & ANSWER SESSION
14
Automotive Division
2
COMPANY PROFILE AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LIMITED (AGTL)
- Founded: June 1983, Privatized: December 1991
- Subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Industries Company LLC
- Al-Futtaim'sflagship in Pakistan, with over 93% foreign shareholding
- Known for corporate excellence and "Best Corporate Performance"
- Registered Office in Karachi, Corporate Office in Lahore and plant in Dera Ghazi Khan
- Manufacturing New Holland (Fiat) tractors in collaboration with CHNI - Case New Holland
- Product range: 55, 65, 75, and 85 HP tractors
- Achieved ISO-9000 certification, setting quality standards
- Extensive dealer network and customer care centers nationwide
- Committed to good corporate governance and adherence to government reforms
- Recipient of various awards, including Top Companies Award and Corporate Excellence Award
Automotive Division
3
GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
Automotive Division
REGISTERED OFFICE: Karachi
CORPORATE OFFICE: Lahore
PLANT: Dera Ghazi Khan
MARKETING CENTERS: Lahore,
Multan, Islamabad, Sukkur, Dera
Ghazi Khan
DEALERSHIP NETWORK: AGTL has established a vast dealer network and tractor workshops across the country spanning 79 cities divided into 4 regions.
4
JOURNEY
5
PATTERN OF SHAREHOLDING
SNO.
Shareholders Category
No. of
No. of
Percentage
Shareholder
Shares
1
Directors, Chief Executive Officer, and their spouse
1
1,000
0.00
and minor children
2
Associated Companies, Undertakings and related
2
54,015,084
93.19
Parties
3
NIT and ICP
4
Banks, Development Financial Institutions, Non-
4
333,649
0.58
Banking Financial Institutions
5
Insurance Companies
3
217,312
0.37
6
Modarabas and Mutual Funds
7
228,875
0.39
7
Share holders holding 10%
2
54,015,084
93.19
8
General Public :
a. local
2,414
2,714,194
4.68
b .Foreign
-
-
-
9
Others
45
454,087
0.78
Total (excluding : share holders holding 10%)
2,476
57,964,201
100.00
Automotive Division
6
KEY INFORMATION
OUR CAPITALS
VALUE ADDITION
Automotive Division
7
FINANCIAL POSITION: DECEMBER 31, 2023
Shareholder Equity (Rs. Million)
6,000
5,000
5,780
4,000
3,973
3,000
3,132
2,000
2,288
1,000
1,369
904
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Shareholders' equity (Rs. m)
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
-
Automotive Division
Assets and Liabilities (Rs. Million)
9,490
12,281
14,230
9,149
8,449
6,785
5,416
5,475
4,572
5,183
2,895
5,516
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Assets
Liabilities
8
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS: DECEMBER 31, 2023
2023
2022
Rupees in thousand
Revenue from contracts with customers
34,543,545
28,201,812
Cost of sales
(28,120,477)
(23,140,366)
Gross profit
6,423,068
5,061,446
Distribution expenses
(429,463)
(322,944)
Administrative expenses
(1,080,390)
(536,715)
4,913,215
4,201,787
Other income
560,091
184,613
Other expenses
(429,812)
(345,416)
5,043,494
4,040,984
Finance costs
(356,402)
(245,035)
Profit before taxation
4,687,092
3,795,949
Income tax expense
(2,075,320)
(1,639,905)
Profit for the year
2,611,772
2,156,044
Earnings per share (Rupees) - Basic and diluted
45.06
37.20
Automotive Division
9
FINANCIAL POSITION: MARCH 31, 2024
Shareholder Equity (Rs. Million)
8,000
7,000
6,000
5,000
6,633
4,000
3,000
3,361
2,000
1,000
0
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
18,000
Shareholders' equity (Rs. m)
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
-
Automotive Division
Assets and Liabilities (Rs. Million)
14,229
16,571
8,449
9,937
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Assets
Liabilities
10
