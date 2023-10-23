DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors are pleased to present the condensed interim review of Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (the Company) for the nine months ended 30th September 2023.

Economic Environment

The global economy is displaying signs of an upturn, poised to outpace earlier projections for the first half of 2023. However, these improvements remain fragile due to a slower economic rebound in China, persistent core inflation, heightened interest rates, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, all of which continue to exert pressure on global economic activities.

Pakistan's economy, on the other hand, has shown positive strides towards recovery. This can be attributed to the broader global economic upswing and the easing of import restrictions. These measures have effectively alleviated disruptions in the supply of raw materials, providing crucial support to export-oriented industries. In the agriculture sector, the arrival of cotton in September 2023 has witnessed remarkable growth compared to the previous year. This surge underscores a concerted effort to enhance cotton production, which augurs well for both export prospects and the overall economic outlook in FY2024. Additionally, agricultural credit disbursements have registered growth compared to the same period last year, reflecting positive support for the agricultural sector. Lastly, the government's proactive measures against currency smuggling have led to a notable appreciation of the Pakistani currency against the US dollar.

Financial Review

The company has persevered through a challenging economic and business environment during the period under review and has managed to produce 10,503 units of tractors and achieve the sale of 12,011 units in the nine months period as compared to corresponding nine months period of last year where 19,008 units were produced and 18,891 units were sold.

During the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023, the Company generated a net revenue of Rs. 26,130 million. This figure represents a slight decrease of 1% when compared to the Rs. 26,384 million earned during the same period last year. Conversely, the cost of sales for the current reporting period amounted to Rs. 21,737 million, which showed a marginal increase in comparison to the Rs. 21,703 million incurred during the corresponding period in the previous year. As a result, the gross profit for the nine-month period under review amounted to Rs. 4,393 million as against the gross profit of Rs. 4,680 million recorded during the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2022.

The distribution and administrative expenses amounted to Rs. 322 million and Rs. 749 million respectively for the nine months period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to Rs. 305 million and Rs 345 million recorded in the same period of last year. The profit before tax achieved during the period under review amounted to Rs. 3,302 million. In comparison to the profit before tax which stood at Rs. 3,853 million during the corresponding period last year, indicating a decrease of 14%.