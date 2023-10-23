CONTENTS

COMPANY INFORMATION

02

DIRECTOR'S REVIEW

04

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT

06

OF FINANCIAL POSITION

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF

07

PROFIT OR LOSS

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT

08

OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT

09

OF CASH FLOWS

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM

10

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Company Information

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TECHNICAL COMMITTEE

Mr. Robert Ian McAllister

Mr. Shahid Shahbaz Toor

Chairman, Non-Executive Director

Chairman, Independent Director

Mr. Dmitrii Bogatyrev

Mr. Robert Ian McAllister

Non- Executive Director

Member, Non-Executive Director

Mr. Malik Ehtisham Ikram

Mr. Matthieu Sejourné

Non- Executive Director

Member, Non-Executive Director

Mr. Marco Votta

Mr. Vincent Delassagne

Non-Executive Director

Member, Non-Executive Director

Mr. Matthieu Sejourné

Mr. Malik Ehtisham Ikram

Non-Executive Director

Member, Non-Executive Director

Mr. Vincent Delassagne

Mr. Marco Votta

Non-Executive Director

Member, Non-Executive Director

Ms. Farah Quresh

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Independent Director

Mr. Javed Iqbal

Mr. Shahid Shahbaz Toor

COMPANY SECRETARY

Independent Director

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Mr. Mansoor Khan

Mr. Sakib Eltaﬀ

CHIEF INTERNAL AUDITOR

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Muneeb Ahmed Khan

Ms. Farah Qureshi

AUDITORS

Chairperson, Independent Director

A.F. Ferguson & Co.

Mr. Marco Votta

Chartered Accountants

Member, Non-Executive Director

TAX ADVISORS

Mr. Malik Ehtisham Ikram

Member, Non-Executive Director

EY Ford Rhodes

HUMAN RESOURCE &

Chartered Accountants

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Tola Associates

Ms. Farah Qureshi

Chartered Accountants

Chairperson, Independent Director

KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co.

Mr. Marco Votta

Chartered Accountants

LEGAL ADVISORS

Member, Non-Executive Director

Mr. Malik Ehtisham Ikram

Orr, Dignam & Co.

Member, Non-Executive Director

Advocates

AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LTD | 02

SHARE REGISTRAR

FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited 8-F, Adjacent to Hotel Faran Block 6, P.E.C.H.S., Near Nursery Shahrah-e-Faisal

Karachi

Tel: (92 21) 34380101-5

Fax: (92 21) 34380106

REGISTERED OFFICE

Tractor House, 102 -B

16th East Street, DHA Phase I

Oﬀ. Korangi Road, Karachi.

Tel: (92 21) 35318901-5

Fax: (92 21) 35660882

Email: agtl@alghazitractors.com

Website: www.alghazitractors.com

CORPORATE OFFICE

9th Floor, Askari Corporate Tower 75/76 D-1, Main Boulevard Gulberg - lll, Lahore

PLANT

Sakhi Sarwar Road

P.O. Box 38

Dera Ghazi Khan

Tel: (92 64) 2463750, 2463812, 2020750-51

MARKETING CENTRES

Dera Ghazi Khan

Lahore

Multan

Islamabad

Sukkur

3RD QUARTER REPORT 2023 | 03

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors are pleased to present the condensed interim review of Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (the Company) for the nine months ended 30th September 2023.

Economic Environment

The global economy is displaying signs of an upturn, poised to outpace earlier projections for the first half of 2023. However, these improvements remain fragile due to a slower economic rebound in China, persistent core inflation, heightened interest rates, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, all of which continue to exert pressure on global economic activities.

Pakistan's economy, on the other hand, has shown positive strides towards recovery. This can be attributed to the broader global economic upswing and the easing of import restrictions. These measures have effectively alleviated disruptions in the supply of raw materials, providing crucial support to export-oriented industries. In the agriculture sector, the arrival of cotton in September 2023 has witnessed remarkable growth compared to the previous year. This surge underscores a concerted effort to enhance cotton production, which augurs well for both export prospects and the overall economic outlook in FY2024. Additionally, agricultural credit disbursements have registered growth compared to the same period last year, reflecting positive support for the agricultural sector. Lastly, the government's proactive measures against currency smuggling have led to a notable appreciation of the Pakistani currency against the US dollar.

Financial Review

The company has persevered through a challenging economic and business environment during the period under review and has managed to produce 10,503 units of tractors and achieve the sale of 12,011 units in the nine months period as compared to corresponding nine months period of last year where 19,008 units were produced and 18,891 units were sold.

During the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023, the Company generated a net revenue of Rs. 26,130 million. This figure represents a slight decrease of 1% when compared to the Rs. 26,384 million earned during the same period last year. Conversely, the cost of sales for the current reporting period amounted to Rs. 21,737 million, which showed a marginal increase in comparison to the Rs. 21,703 million incurred during the corresponding period in the previous year. As a result, the gross profit for the nine-month period under review amounted to Rs. 4,393 million as against the gross profit of Rs. 4,680 million recorded during the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2022.

The distribution and administrative expenses amounted to Rs. 322 million and Rs. 749 million respectively for the nine months period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to Rs. 305 million and Rs 345 million recorded in the same period of last year. The profit before tax achieved during the period under review amounted to Rs. 3,302 million. In comparison to the profit before tax which stood at Rs. 3,853 million during the corresponding period last year, indicating a decrease of 14%.

AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LTD | 04

The after-tax profit for the reporting period was recorded at Rs. 1,783 million, marking an 18% decrease as compared to Rs. 2,183 million in the corresponding period of last year. This decline was primarily attributed to the government's imposition of a 10% super tax on profits from both the current and preceding year. The earnings per share for the nine-month period that concluded on September 30, 2023, amounted to Rs. 30.76, as opposed to Rs. 37.67 for the corresponding period in the previous year.

The Company's annexed financial statements have been recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board and are authorized by the Board for placement on Company's website.

Future Outlook

Pakistan's economy will remain susceptible to both domestic and external shocks until the general elections. Projected on the effective execution of the IMF Stand-By Arrangement, the infusion of new external financing, and the ongoing fiscal discipline, it is anticipated that real GDP growth will persist below its full potential in the medium term, albeit with some enhancements in investment and exports.

Nonetheless, the Board maintains a positive outlook regarding the future. The economy is showing signs of recovery, especially within the agriculture sector, which has demonstrated notable improvement. The Company is resolute in its commitment to enhancing product quality and is well-prepared to secure a larger market share.

Change in Board of Directors

Subsequent to issue of the Company's half yearly report for the period ended 30th June 2023 Mr. Sakib Eltaff was appointed as CEO of the Company.

Acknowledgment

The Board expresses its profound gratitude to all stakeholders, with special acknowledgment to our esteemed customers, dealers, vendors, and suppliers, for their resolute commitment and support to the Company.

The Board extends its sincere appreciation to management team of the Company for their exceptional contributions, dedication, diligence, and unwavering commitment which have played a pivotal role in upholding the Company's standards of excellence and resilience.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

ROBERT MCALLISTER

SAKIB ELTAFF

Chairman of the Board

Chief Executive

October 13, 2023

3RD QUARTER REPORT 2023 | 05

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT SEP 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)

Note

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

(Unaudited) (Audited) Sept 30, December 31,

2023 2022 (Rupees in '000)

Fixed assets

5

Deferred tax asset

Long-term loans

Long-term deposits and prepayments

Employee benefit prepayments

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

Trade receivables

Loans and advances

Trade deposits and short-term prepayments

Interest accrued

Other receivables

Taxation - payments less provision

Refunds due from the Government

Other financial assets

Cash and bank balances

TOTAL ASSETS

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

Unappropriated profit

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred staff benefits - compensated absences

Lease liability

Deferred tax liability

Employee benefit obligations

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

Customers' and dealers' advances

Taxation - provision less payments

Unclaimed Dividend

Unpaid Dividend

Current portion of Lease Liability

Short term financing

TOTAL LIABILITIES

COMMITMENTS

6

1,457,694

142,359

1,427

13,460

-

1,614,940

4,606,128

694,315

364,803

310,808

23,451

2,819

-

4,201,317

-

5,598,867

15,802,508

17,417,448

289,821

4,625,372

4,915,193

78,027

49,948

-

43,512

171,487

5,786,948

3,746,156

304,896

67,096

2,416,858

8,814

-

12,330,768

12,502,255

1,331,267

101,819

2,666

17,807

-

1,453,559

5,263,574

161,820

91,105

372,903

1,550

4,833

-

4,203,395

-

727,990

10,827,170

12,280,729

289,821

2,842,264

3,132,085

73,605

57,723

-

26,770

158,098

0

2,651,918

111,157

18,435

75,351

2,416,858

7,455

3,709,372

8,990,546

9,148,644

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

17,417,448 12,280,729

The annexed notes 1 to 12 form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.

Chief Executive

Director

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

3RD QUARTER REPORT 2023 | 06

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)

Note

Quarter ended

Nine month ended

Sept 30,

Sept 30,

Sept 30,

Sept 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Rupees in '000)

Revenue from contracts

7

11,378,827

6,484,210

26,130,209

26,383,679

with customers

Cost of sales

8

(9,317,027)

(5,963,664)

(21,736,898)

(21,703,260)

Gross profit

2,061,800

520,546

4,393,311

4,680,419

Distribution expenses

(143,080)

(67,277)

(321,551)

(304,513)

Administrative expenses

(330,118)

(118,483)

(749,435)

(344,518)

1,588,602

334,786

3,322,325

4,031,388

Other income

62,096

87,918

388,984

148,351

Other operating expenses

(122,303)

(40,242)

(294,638)

(303,767)

1,528,395

382,462

3,416,671

3,875,972

Finance costs

110,353

(4,616)

(114,319)

(22,988)

Profit before income tax

1,638,748

377,846

3,302,352

3,852,984

Income tax expense

(657,966)

(125,009)

(1,519,244)

(1,669,489)

Profit after income tax

980,782

252,837

1,783,108

2,183,495

Basic and diluted earnings

16.92

4.36

30.76

37.67

per share - Rupees

The annexed notes 1 to 12 form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.

Chief Executive

Director

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LTD | 07

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)

Balance as at January 1, 2023

Transfer from General reserve to Unappropriated profit

Profit after tax for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2023

Other comprehensive income for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2023

Transactions with the owners recorded directly in equity

Final dividend @ Rs. Nil per share

for the year ended December 31, 2022

Balance as at Sept 30, 2023

Balance as at January 1, 2022

Transfer from General reserve to Unappropriated profit

Profit after tax for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2022

Other comprehensive income for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2022

Transactions with the owners recorded directly in equity

Share capital

289,821

-

-

-

-

289,821

289,821

-

Revenue reserves

General

Unappropriated

Total

reserve

profit

(Rupees in '000)

-

2,842,264

3,132,085

-

-

-

-

1,783,108

1,783,108

-

-

1,783,108

1,783,108

-

-

-

-

4,625,372

4,915,193

-

3,683,446

3,973,267

-

-

-

-

2,183,495

2,183,495

-

-

-

2,183,495

2,183,495

Final dividend @ Rs. 51.03 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021

Balance as at Sept 30, 2022

-

-

(2,957,855)

(2,957,855)

289,821

-

2,909,086

3,198,907

The annexed notes 1 to 12 form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.

Chief Executive

Director

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LTD | 08

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 07:48:38 UTC.