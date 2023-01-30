Al Imtiaz Investment K S C Public : Board of Directors Meeting 31/01/2023
Date: 30/01/2023
Ref: 007/BK/CAD/2023
Boursa Kuwait Company
Kuwait
Subject: Board of Directors Meeting
With reference to the above subject, and the requirements of fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, find enclosed the Disclosure Form of Material Information.
Sincerely,
Nawaf H Marafi
Group Chief Executive Officer
Executive Board Member
30/01/2023
ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY
The Board of Directors of Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company shall meet on Tuesday 31/01/2023 at 1:10 PM to discuss the following items:
Discuss the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended on 31/12/2022.
Discuss the distribution of dividends to the Company's shareholders for the fiscal year ended on 31/12/2022.
Alimtiaz Investment Group Co. KSCP published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 09:53:06 UTC.