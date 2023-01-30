Advanced search
AL IMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)

(ALIMTIAZ)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-28
0.0705 KWD   -0.70%
04:54aAl Imtiaz Investment K S C Public : Board of Directors Meeting 31/01/2023
PU
01/12Al Imtiaz Investment K S C Public : Election of New Board of Directors
PU
2022Al Imtiaz Investment K S C Public : Material Information Disclosure - Cancelation of the license of some of the securities activities
PU
Al Imtiaz Investment K S C Public : Board of Directors Meeting 31/01/2023

01/30/2023 | 04:54am EST
Date: 30/01/2023

Ref: 007/BK/CAD/2023

Boursa Kuwait Company

Kuwait

Subject: Board of Directors Meeting

With reference to the above subject, and the requirements of fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, find enclosed the Disclosure Form of Material Information.

Sincerely,

Nawaf H Marafi

Group Chief Executive Officer

Executive Board Member

Date

Name of the listed Company

Material Information

Significant effect of the material information on the financial position of the Company

Disclosure Form of Material Information

30/01/2023

ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY

The Board of Directors of Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company shall meet on Tuesday 31/01/2023 at 1:10 PM to discuss the following items:

Discuss the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended on 31/12/2022.

Discuss the distribution of dividends to the Company's shareholders for the fiscal year ended on 31/12/2022.

No impact.

Nawaf H Marafi

Group Chief Executive Officer

Executive Board Member

Disclaimer

Alimtiaz Investment Group Co. KSCP published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 09:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 78,6 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2022 7,80 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net Debt 2022 27,2 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,05x
Yield 2022 14,2%
Capitalization 72,3 M 237 M 237 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 74,9%
Managers and Directors
Nawaf Hussain Maarifi Al-Maarifi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Khaled Sultan bin Eissa Chairman
Tariq Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Mansour Independent Director
Abdul Rahman Mohammad Saleh Al-Khannah Independent Director
Fahad Salah Al-Essa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL IMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)-5.87%237
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.4.19%30 704
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.86%17 467
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.3.04%13 242
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-5.76%10 923
CIPLA LIMITED-2.67%10 367