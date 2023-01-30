Al Imtiaz Investment K S C Public : Board of Directors Meeting 31/01/2023

Significant effect of the material information on the financial position of the Company

Name of the listed Company

Disclosure Form of Material Information

30/01/2023

ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY

The Board of Directors of Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company shall meet on Tuesday 31/01/2023 at 1:10 PM to discuss the following items:

Discuss the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended on 31/12/2022.

Discuss the distribution of dividends to the Company's shareholders for the fiscal year ended on 31/12/2022.

No impact.