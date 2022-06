Disclosure Form of Material Information

Date02/06/2022

Name of the listed ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY Company

The Board of Directors of Al-Imtiaz Investment Group met on Thursday 02/06/2022 at 1:30 PM and recommended the approval of the proposed amendments to Article (5) of the Company's Articles of Association and Article (6) of the Memorandum of Association, by excluding all items related to the activities of securities licensed by the Capital Markets Authority and excluding all items related to the activity of granting financing licensed by the Central Bank of Kuwait.

The BOD recommendation was based on the company not practicing the abovementioned activities, as well as the company not recording revenues from those activities.

The company shall disclose the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Assembly, after fulfilling all the regulatory requirements in that regard and obtaining the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities.

No impact.

the Company