Date: 09/05/2023

Ref: 2023/CAD/BK/061

Boursa Kuwait Company

Kuwait

Subject: Approval of the renewal of the right to buy or sell the company's shares

(Treasury Share)

With reference to the above subject, and the requirements of fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, find enclosed the Disclosure Form of Material Information.

Sincerely,

Nawaf H Marafi

Group Chief Executive Officer

Executive Board Member