10/03/2024

ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY

Corrective Announcement from Al-Imtiaz Investment Group Company regarding Lawsuits & Court Judgment.

07/03/2024

The financial impact cannot be determined because the final value of the judgment is not known, and the impact will be determined after the execution is being initiated by the opposing company. Our Company will take immediate legal proceedings to invalidate the cassation judgment, as the contract between the two companies stipulates arbitration as a mean for conflict settling, and since the property in the contract is located in Qatar.

An initial provision of (26.95 million KD) will be provided, which will be reflected in the profit and loss statement in the first quarter financial statements of the current fiscal year, noting that the final amount will be determined upon execution of the ruling.