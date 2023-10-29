Date: 29/10/2023

Subject: Board of Directors Meeting Outcomes

In reference to the above subject, and the requirements of the fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive Bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, please find enclosed the Disclosure Form of Material Information regarding the outcomes of the Board of Directors meeting which was held on Sunday 29/10/2023 and copy of the Company's financial statements results form.

Pursuant to the requirements of Boursa Kuwait rules issued under Resolution No. 1 of 2018, the Analysts Conference for the third quarter of the year 2023 is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 31/10/2023 at 1:00 PM according to the local time of the State of Kuwait via a live webcast. Interested parties may communicate with the Company via email: IR@alimtiaz.comto obtain the invitation and information on how to participate in the conference.

