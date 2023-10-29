Date: 29/10/2023
Ref: 123/BK/CAD/2023
Boursa Kuwait Company
Kuwait
Subject: Board of Directors Meeting Outcomes
In reference to the above subject, and the requirements of the fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive Bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, please find enclosed the Disclosure Form of Material Information regarding the outcomes of the Board of Directors meeting which was held on Sunday 29/10/2023 and copy of the Company's financial statements results form.
Pursuant to the requirements of Boursa Kuwait rules issued under Resolution No. 1 of 2018, the Analysts Conference for the third quarter of the year 2023 is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 31/10/2023 at 1:00 PM according to the local time of the State of Kuwait via a live webcast. Interested parties may communicate with the Company via email: IR@alimtiaz.comto obtain the invitation and information on how to participate in the conference.
Sincerely,
Saad Sami Al-Bader
Acting Chief Executive Officer
Date
Name of the listed Company
Material Information
Significant effect of the material information on the financial position of the Company
Disclosure Form of Material Information
29/10/2023
ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY
The Board of Directors of Al-Imtiaz Investment Group Company held its meeting on Sunday, 29/10/2023, and the Company's interim financial statements for the nine-months period ended on 30/09/2023 were discussed and approved.
Saad Sami Al-Bader
Acting Chief Executive Officer
Financial Results Form
Kuwaiti Company (KWD)
Company Name
Al Imtiaz Investment Group Co
Select from the list
2023-09-30
Board of Directors Meeting Date
2023 10 29
- -
Required Documents
Approved financial statements. Approved auditor's report
This form shall not be deemed to be complete unless the documents mentioned above are provided
Change (%)
Nine Month Comparative
Nine Month Current
Period
Period
2022-09-30
2023-09-30
(118.2%)
(813,868)
(1,775,818)
(119.0%)
(0.79)
(1.73)
8.3%
86,246,935
93,398,614
(7.8%)
264,634,373
244,107,190
(6.3%)
40,622,313
38,079,240
(7.7%)
68,530,604
63,231,678
(7.3%)
173,188,403
160,589,104
(8.8%)
18,736,646
17,091,184
(0.8%)
1,034,600
1,026,674
N/A
N/A
N/A
Financial Results Form
1
Kuwaiti Company (KWD)
Statement
Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount attributable to the owners of the parent Company
Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share
Current Assets
Total Assets
Current Liabilities
Total Liabilities
Total Equity attributable to the owners of the Parent Company
Total Operating Revenue
Net Operating Profit (Loss)
Accumulated Loss / Paid-Up Share Capital
Third quarter
Third quarter Current
Change (%)
Comparative Period
Period
Statement
30-09-2022
30-09-2023
(171.0%)
(1,167,830)
(3,165,367)
Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount
attributable to the owners of the parent
Company
(171.1%)
(1.14)
(3.09)
(31.0%)
4,862,352
3,354,186
(203.9%)
(749,479)
(2,277,779)
Not Applicable for first Quarter
Increase/Decrease in Net Profit (Loss) is due to
The reason in the net loss due to the following:
Decrease in Gross Profit from subsidiaries in addition to Group's share of loss from associates.
Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share
Total Operating Revenue
Net Operating Profit (Loss)
(
.
Total Revenue realized from dealing with related parties (value, KWD)
Total Expenditures incurred from dealing with related parties (value, KWD)
255,618
226,400
Financial Results Form
2
Kuwaiti Company (KWD)
Auditor Opinion
1.
Unqualified Opinion
.1
2.
Qualified Opinion
.2
3.
Disclaimer of Opinion
.3
4.
Adverse Opinion
.4
In the event of selecting item No. 2, 3 or 4,
4 3 2
the following table must be filled out, and this form is not considered complete unless it is filled.
There are no comments raised by the auditor
- Not Applicable
- Not Applicable
- Not Applicable
Financial Results Form
3
Kuwaiti Company (KWD)
Corporate Actions
/ nil
/ nil
Cash Dividends
/ nil
/ nil
Bonus Share
/ nil
/ nil
Other Dividend
/ nil
/ nil
No Dividends
/ nil
Issue Premium
/ nil
Capital Increase
/ nil
Capital Decrease
Company Seal
Signature
Title
Name
Financial Results Form
4
Kuwaiti Company (KWD)
