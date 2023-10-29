Date: 29/10/2023

Boursa Kuwait Company

Kuwait

Subject: Board of Directors Meeting Outcomes

In reference to the above subject, and the requirements of the fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive Bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, please find enclosed the Disclosure Form of Material Information regarding the outcomes of the Board of Directors meeting which was held on Sunday 29/10/2023 and copy of the Company's financial statements results form.

Pursuant to the requirements of Boursa Kuwait rules issued under Resolution No. 1 of 2018, the Analysts Conference for the third quarter of the year 2023 is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 31/10/2023 at 1:00 PM according to the local time of the State of Kuwait via a live webcast. Interested parties may communicate with the Company via email: IR@alimtiaz.comto obtain the invitation and information on how to participate in the conference.

29/10/2023

ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY

The Board of Directors of Al-Imtiaz Investment Group Company held its meeting on Sunday, 29/10/2023, and the Company's interim financial statements for the nine-months period ended on 30/09/2023 were discussed and approved.

Saad Sami Al-Bader

Acting Chief Executive Officer

Al Imtiaz Investment Group Co

2023-09-30

Board of Directors Meeting Date

2023 10 29

- -

Change (%)

Nine Month Comparative

Nine Month Current

Period

Period

2022-09-30

2023-09-30

(118.2%)

(813,868)

(1,775,818)

(119.0%)

(0.79)

(1.73)

8.3%

86,246,935

93,398,614

(7.8%)

264,634,373

244,107,190

(6.3%)

40,622,313

38,079,240

(7.7%)

68,530,604

63,231,678

(7.3%)

173,188,403

160,589,104

(8.8%)

18,736,646

17,091,184

(0.8%)

1,034,600

1,026,674

N/A

N/A

N/A

Statement

Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount attributable to the owners of the parent Company

Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share

Current Assets

Total Assets

Current Liabilities

Total Liabilities

Total Equity attributable to the owners of the Parent Company

Total Operating Revenue

Net Operating Profit (Loss)

Accumulated Loss / Paid-Up Share Capital

Third quarter

Third quarter Current

Change (%)

Comparative Period

Period

Statement

30-09-2022

30-09-2023

(171.0%)

(1,167,830)

(3,165,367)

Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount

attributable to the owners of the parent

Company

(171.1%)

(1.14)

(3.09)

(31.0%)

4,862,352

3,354,186

(203.9%)

(749,479)

(2,277,779)

Not Applicable for first Quarter

Increase/Decrease in Net Profit (Loss) is due to

The reason in the net loss due to the following:

Decrease in Gross Profit from subsidiaries in addition to Group's share of loss from associates.

Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share

Total Operating Revenue

Net Operating Profit (Loss)

(

.

Total Revenue realized from dealing with related parties (value, KWD)

Total Expenditures incurred from dealing with related parties (value, KWD)

255,618

226,400

Auditor Opinion

1.

Unqualified Opinion

.1

2.

Qualified Opinion

.2

3.

Disclaimer of Opinion

.3

4.

Adverse Opinion

.4

In the event of selecting item No. 2, 3 or 4,

4 3 2

the following table must be filled out, and this form is not considered complete unless it is filled.

There are no comments raised by the auditor

- Not Applicable

- Not Applicable

- Not Applicable

Corporate Actions

/ nil

/ nil

Cash Dividends

/ nil

/ nil

Bonus Share

/ nil

/ nil

Other Dividend

/ nil

/ nil

No Dividends

/ nil

Issue Premium

/ nil

Capital Increase

/ nil

Capital Decrease

