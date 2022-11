Date: 06/11/2022

Ref: 160/BK/CAD/2022

Boursa Kuwait Company

Kuwait

Subject: Extra-Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Date

With reference to the above subject, and the requirements of fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, kindly find enclosed the Disclosure Form of Material Information.

Sincerely,

Saad Sami Al Bader

On behalf of/ Group Chief Executive Officer