Date: 22/07/2024
Ref: 045/BK/CAD/2023
Boursa Kuwait Company
Kuwait
Subject: Disclosure of Lawsuits & Court Judgment
With reference to the above subject, find attached disclosure form of lawsuits & court judgment in accordance with Book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the executive bylaws of Law No. (7) of 2010 regarding the establishment of the capital markets authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments.
Sincerely,
Saad Sami Al-Bader
EVP - Corporate Development Department
Disclosure of the lawsuits & Court Judgment
Date
22/07/2024
Name of the listed Company
ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY
Case No.
Court of First Instance: 6504 for the year 2023 Civil / 15
A claim for an amount of 44,753,211 Kuwaiti dinars (based on the expert
Case Subject
report issued in favor of the Company before the Court of Appeal in case
No. 5629 of 2019 Civil / 3).
Judgment Date
22/07/2024
The Court that Issue the
Civil / 15
Judgment
- Alimtiaz Investment Group Company (plaintiff).
Parties of the Case
- Ali Ahmad Zubaid, Ghanim Saad Al-Kuwari, and Abdulrahman
Mahmoud Zaman (respondents).
The Judgment is in Favor of
respondents
The Concluding Judgement
The court ruled to remove the case from the roll due to non-payment of the
of the Court of First Instance
fee, and the court postponed the adjudication of its expenses.
The Concluding Judgement
-
of the Court of Appeal
The Concluding Judgement
-
of the Court of Cassation
The Potential Effect of the
No effect.
Judgement on the Company
Saad Sami Al-Bader
EVP - Corporate Development Department
Disclaimer
Alimtiaz Investment Group Co. KSCP published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 05:08:04 UTC.