Date: 22/07/2024

Ref: 045/BK/CAD/2023

Boursa Kuwait Company

Kuwait

Subject: Disclosure of Lawsuits & Court Judgment

With reference to the above subject, find attached disclosure form of lawsuits & court judgment in accordance with Book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the executive bylaws of Law No. (7) of 2010 regarding the establishment of the capital markets authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments.

Sincerely,

Saad Sami Al-Bader

EVP - Corporate Development Department

Disclosure of the lawsuits & Court Judgment

Date

22/07/2024

Name of the listed Company

ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY

Case No.

Court of First Instance: 6504 for the year 2023 Civil / 15

A claim for an amount of 44,753,211 Kuwaiti dinars (based on the expert

Case Subject

report issued in favor of the Company before the Court of Appeal in case

No. 5629 of 2019 Civil / 3).

Judgment Date

22/07/2024

The Court that Issue the

Civil / 15

Judgment

- Alimtiaz Investment Group Company (plaintiff).

Parties of the Case

- Ali Ahmad Zubaid, Ghanim Saad Al-Kuwari, and Abdulrahman

Mahmoud Zaman (respondents).

The Judgment is in Favor of

respondents

The Concluding Judgement

The court ruled to remove the case from the roll due to non-payment of the

of the Court of First Instance

fee, and the court postponed the adjudication of its expenses.

The Concluding Judgement

-

of the Court of Appeal

The Concluding Judgement

-

of the Court of Cassation

The Potential Effect of the

No effect.

Judgement on the Company

Saad Sami Al-Bader

EVP - Corporate Development Department

