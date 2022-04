Date: 17/04/2022

Boursa Kuwait Company Kuwait

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

With reference to the above subject, and the requirements of fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, find enclosed the Disclosure Form of Material Information.

Nawaf H Marafi

Group Chief Executive Officer

Board Member

Disclosure Form of Material Information

Date 17/04/2022 Name of the listed Company ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY Material Information Appointment of Mr. Saad Sami Al-Bader as Executive Vice President - Corporate Development Department. Significant effect of the material information on the financial position of the Company No impact.

