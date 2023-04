Significant effect of the material information on the financial position of the Company

Name of the listed Company

Disclosure Form of Material Information

09/04/2023

ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY

Mr. Nawaf Hussain Marafi - Member of the Board of Directors of Al-Imtiaz Investment Group Company, submitted his resignation (with reason) from the membership of the Board of Directors as of 30/05/2023.

There is no financial impact.