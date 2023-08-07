Significant effect of the material information on the financial position of the Company

Name of the listed Company

Disclosure Form of Material Information

07/08/2023

ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY

Mr. Saleh Ahmad Al Houti submitted his resignation from the position of Executive Vice President - Support Services Department, noting that his last working day will be 03/11/2023.

The Board of Directors thanked Mr. Saleh Al Houti for all the distinguished efforts he made during his years of work.

No impact.