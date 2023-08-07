Date: 07/08/2023

Ref: 103/BK/CAD/2023

Boursa Kuwait Company

Kuwait

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

With reference to the above subject, and the requirements of fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, find enclosed the Disclosure Form of Material Information.

Date

Name of the listed Company

Material Information

Significant effect of the material information on the financial position of the Company

Disclosure Form of Material Information

07/08/2023

ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY

Mr. Saleh Ahmad Al Houti submitted his resignation from the position of Executive Vice President - Support Services Department, noting that his last working day will be 03/11/2023.

The Board of Directors thanked Mr. Saleh Al Houti for all the distinguished efforts he made during his years of work.

No impact.

Nawaf H Marafi Group Chief Executive Officer

