Date: 07/08/2023
Ref: 103/BK/CAD/2023
Boursa Kuwait Company
Kuwait
Subject: Disclosure of Material Information
With reference to the above subject, and the requirements of fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, find enclosed the Disclosure Form of Material Information.
Sincerely,
Nawaf H Marafi
Group Chief Executive Officer
Date
Name of the listed Company
Material Information
Significant effect of the material information on the financial position of the Company
Disclosure Form of Material Information
07/08/2023
ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY
Mr. Saleh Ahmad Al Houti submitted his resignation from the position of Executive Vice President - Support Services Department, noting that his last working day will be 03/11/2023.
The Board of Directors thanked Mr. Saleh Al Houti for all the distinguished efforts he made during his years of work.
No impact.
Nawaf H Marafi Group Chief Executive Officer
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Alimtiaz Investment Group Co. KSCP published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 06:05:55 UTC.