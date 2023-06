Significant effect of the material information on the financial position of the Company

Disclosure Form of Material Information

11/06/2023

ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY

Mr. Nawaf Hussain Marafi submitted his resignation from the position of CEO of Al-Imtiaz Investment Group Company dated 11/06/2023, noting that his last working day will be 11/09/2023 after completion of the notice period.

The Board of Directors discussed and approved the resignation and thanked Mr. Nawaf Marafi for all the distinguished efforts he made during his years of work for nearly ten years, and for overcoming the difficulties and challenges that the Company faced since 2013.

No impact.