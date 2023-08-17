Date: 16/08/2023

Ref: 107/BK/CAD/2023

Boursa Kuwait Company

Kuwait

Subject: Supplementary Disclosure of Material Information

With reference to the above subject, and the requirements of fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, find enclosed the Supplementary Disclosure Form of Material Information.

Sincerely,

Saleh Ahmad Al Houti

Executive Vice President

Support Services

Date

Name of the listed Company

Disclosure Title

Date of Previous

Disclosure

Developments that Occurred to Disclosure

The Financial Effect of the Occurring Developments (if any)

Supplementary Disclosure form

16/08/2023

ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY

Supplementary disclosure from Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company regarding assign acting Chief Executive Officer.

11/06/2023

The Board of Directors of Al-Imtiaz Investment Group Company decided to assign Mr. Saad Sami Al-Badr, in addition to his normal duties, the duties and responsibilities of the Chief Executive Officer for the Company effective from 12/09/2023, and until a new Chief Executive Officer is appointed for the company.

No financial impact

Saleh Ahmad Al Houti

Executive Vice President

Support Services

