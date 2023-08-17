Alimtiaz Investment Group Co KSCP is a Kuwait-based company engaged in the direct investment, financial structuring and asset management in accordance with the provisions of the Islamic Sharia in the Gulf countries markets. Its business operations are targeted at the financial and banking sectors, investment, industrial, real estate and service based sectors. The Company's main operations include: Investment, which involves direct and indirect investments, assets management and private ownership, as well as arranging acquisitions and mergers of companies; Consulting and company restructuring services include financial consultations for corporate, institutions and individuals, and establishing banks, financial institutions and specialized companies, and Asset management and financial brokerage offers arranging joint financing for companies and enterprises in economic sectors, carrying out securitization and issuance of Islamic sukok, and managing financial and investment portfolios.

