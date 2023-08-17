Date: 16/08/2023
Ref: 107/BK/CAD/2023
Boursa Kuwait Company
Kuwait
Subject: Supplementary Disclosure of Material Information
With reference to the above subject, and the requirements of fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, find enclosed the Supplementary Disclosure Form of Material Information.
Sincerely,
Saleh Ahmad Al Houti
Executive Vice President
Support Services
Date
Name of the listed Company
Disclosure Title
Date of Previous
Disclosure
Developments that Occurred to Disclosure
The Financial Effect of the Occurring Developments (if any)
Supplementary Disclosure form
16/08/2023
ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY
Supplementary disclosure from Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company regarding assign acting Chief Executive Officer.
11/06/2023
The Board of Directors of Al-Imtiaz Investment Group Company decided to assign Mr. Saad Sami Al-Badr, in addition to his normal duties, the duties and responsibilities of the Chief Executive Officer for the Company effective from 12/09/2023, and until a new Chief Executive Officer is appointed for the company.
No financial impact
