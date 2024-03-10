Date: 10/03/2024

Ref: 047/BK/CAD/2024

Boursa Kuwait Company

Kuwait

Subject: Supplementary Disclosure of Material Information-

Minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

In reference to the above subject, and the requirements of the fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, find enclosed the Supplementary Disclosure Form of Material Information.

Sincerely,

Saad Sami Al Bader

Acting Chief Executive Officer

Date

Name of the listed Company

Disclosure Title

Date of Previous

Disclosure

Developments that Occurred to Disclosure

The Financial Effect of the Occurring Developments (if any)

Supplementary Disclosure form

10/03/2024

Alimtiaz Investment Group Company

Supplementary Disclosure of Material Information - Minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting.

06/03/2024

Further to the Ordinary General Assembly meeting of Al-Imtiaz Investment Group Company held on 06/03/2024, kindly find an attached copy of the following:

Minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting.

Attendance quorum report.

Report of the voting results on agenda items.

Saad Sami Al Bader

Acting Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

