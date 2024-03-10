Date: 10/03/2024
Ref: 047/BK/CAD/2024
Boursa Kuwait Company
Kuwait
Subject: Supplementary Disclosure of Material Information-
Minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
In reference to the above subject, and the requirements of the fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their amendments, find enclosed the Supplementary Disclosure Form of Material Information.
Sincerely,
Saad Sami Al Bader
Acting Chief Executive Officer
Date
Name of the listed Company
Disclosure Title
Date of Previous
Disclosure
Developments that Occurred to Disclosure
The Financial Effect of the Occurring Developments (if any)
Supplementary Disclosure form
10/03/2024
Alimtiaz Investment Group Company
Supplementary Disclosure of Material Information - Minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting.
06/03/2024
Further to the Ordinary General Assembly meeting of Al-Imtiaz Investment Group Company held on 06/03/2024, kindly find an attached copy of the following:
Minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting.
Attendance quorum report.
Report of the voting results on agenda items.
Saad Sami Al Bader
Acting Chief Executive Officer
Attachments
