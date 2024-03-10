The Financial Effect of the Occurring Developments (if any)

Developments that Occurred to Disclosure

Name of the listed Company

Supplementary Disclosure form

10/03/2024

Alimtiaz Investment Group Company

Supplementary Disclosure of Material Information - Minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting.

06/03/2024

Further to the Ordinary General Assembly meeting of Al-Imtiaz Investment Group Company held on 06/03/2024, kindly find an attached copy of the following:

Minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting.

Attendance quorum report.

Report of the voting results on agenda items.