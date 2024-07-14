Date: 14/07/2024
Ref: 2024/CAD/BK/099E
Boursa Kuwait Company
Kuwait
Subject: Disclosure of Material Information
In reference to the above subject, and the requirements of the fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their
amendments, please find enclosed the Disclosure Form of Material Information.
Sincerely,
Fouzi Khalid Bin Essa
Acting Chief Executive Officer
Disclosure Form of Material Information
Date
14/07/2024
Name of the
Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company
listed Company
Material
Further to our previous disclosure, Boursa Kuwait announced on Thursday,
July 11, 2024, the postponement of the sale of securities (both listed and
Information
unlisted) owned by Al-Imtiaz Investment Group Company, until further notice
Significant
effect of the
material
information on
There is no financial impact.
the financial
position of the
Company
Fouzi Khalid Bin Essa
Acting Chief Executive Officer
