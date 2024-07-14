Date: 14/07/2024

Ref: 2024/CAD/BK/099E

Boursa Kuwait Company

Kuwait

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

In reference to the above subject, and the requirements of the fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their

amendments, please find enclosed the Disclosure Form of Material Information.

Sincerely,

Fouzi Khalid Bin Essa

Acting Chief Executive Officer