Date: 14/07/2024

Ref: 2024/CAD/BK/099E

Boursa Kuwait Company

Kuwait

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

In reference to the above subject, and the requirements of the fourth chapter of Module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive bylaws of Law No 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and regulating securities activities and their

amendments, please find enclosed the Disclosure Form of Material Information.

Sincerely,

Fouzi Khalid Bin Essa

Acting Chief Executive Officer

Disclosure Form of Material Information

Date

14/07/2024

Name of the

Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company

listed Company

Material

Further to our previous disclosure, Boursa Kuwait announced on Thursday,

July 11, 2024, the postponement of the sale of securities (both listed and

Information

unlisted) owned by Al-Imtiaz Investment Group Company, until further notice

Significant

effect of the

material

information on

There is no financial impact.

the financial

position of the

Company

Fouzi Khalid Bin Essa

Acting Chief Executive Officer

