Supplementary Disclosure form

02/02/2023

ALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT GROUP COMPANY

Supplementary disclosure by Alimtiaz Investment Group Company regarding material information

15/04/2021

Alimtiaz Investment Group Company hereby announces that it has participated in the latest capital increase of COFE District App Holding LTD. Co "COFE" located in Abu Dhabi Global Markets within an investment amounting to USD $1 million (approximately 307 thousand Kuwaiti Dinar) at a post investment valuation of USD $100 million. Al Imtiaz's shareholding will be 20.97% after completion of necessary procedures, and as such, Alimtiaz' s total investment in COFE will reach USD $11 million. Alimtiaz previously invested USD $10 million in 2021 at a post-investment valuation of USD $40 million.

No financial impact