  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co.
  News
  Summary
    6070   SA0007879626

AL-JOUF AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT CO.

(6070)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

تعلن شركة الجوف الزراعية عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 30-09-2021 (تسعة أشهر)

11/07/2021 | 03:28am EST
Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 99,809 49,053 103.471 55,701 79.187
Gross Profit (Loss) 18,932 4,766 297.23 16,749 13.033
Operational Profit (Loss) 5,413 -8,033 - 4,412 22.688
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 3,319 7,649 -56.608 3,444 -3.629
Total Comprehensive Income 3,319 7,649 -56.608 3,444 -3.629
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 216,871 167,147 29.748
Gross Profit (Loss) 48,161 52,910 -8.975
Operational Profit (Loss) 12,604 23,799 -47.039
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 10,601 26,067 -59.331
Total Comprehensive Income 10,601 26,067 -59.331
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 618,736 622,310 -0.574
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.35 0.87
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The lower profit in 3rd quarter 2021 compared to 3rd quarter 2020 is mainly due to the positive impact of land ownership treatment in 2020 where it impacted the results by 25.46 MSR. This decrease came despite the higher sales revenue and profit margin in 3rd quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The lower profit in current quarter compared to the previous quarter of year 2021 is mainly due to the decrease of profit margin and the increase of selling and distribution cost and the increase of general and administrative cost , despite the higher sales revenue.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The lower profit in current period compared to the similar period of the previous year is mainly due to the positive impact of land ownership treatment in 2020 where it impacted the results by 25.46 MSR , in addition to the increase of selling and distribution cost and the increase of general and administrative cost and the decrease of Zakat expenses.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain comparative amount for the previous period have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co. SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 08:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 223 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Net income 2020 21,4 M 5,69 M 5,69 M
Net cash 2020 37,4 M 9,98 M 9,98 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,6x
Yield 2020 2,04%
Capitalization 2 034 M 542 M 542 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
EV / Sales 2020 4,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart AL-JOUF AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT CO.
Duration : Period :
Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL-JOUF AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mazen Abdullah Mohammad Badawood Chief Executive Officer
Ziad Muflih Mohammed Al Jaafirah Chief Financial Officer
Badr Hamed Abdul Razzaq Al Awjan Independent Chairman
Rasheed Rashid Saad Al-Aween Non Executive Vice Chairman
Noura bint Hamad Ibrahim Al Bahli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL-JOUF AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT CO.84.74%542
CORTEVA, INC.22.93%34 696
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-8.01%16 647
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-22.65%4 137
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-13.79%2 925
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.66.01%1 570