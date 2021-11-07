تعلن شركة الجوف الزراعية عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 30-09-2021 (تسعة أشهر)

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The lower profit in 3rd quarter 2021 compared to 3rd quarter 2020 is mainly due to the positive impact of land ownership treatment in 2020 where it impacted the results by 25.46 MSR. This decrease came despite the higher sales revenue and profit margin in 3rd quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The lower profit in current quarter compared to the previous quarter of year 2021 is mainly due to the decrease of profit margin and the increase of selling and distribution cost and the increase of general and administrative cost , despite the higher sales revenue.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The lower profit in current period compared to the similar period of the previous year is mainly due to the positive impact of land ownership treatment in 2020 where it impacted the results by 25.46 MSR , in addition to the increase of selling and distribution cost and the increase of general and administrative cost and the decrease of Zakat expenses.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion