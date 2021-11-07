Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Sales/Revenue
216,871
167,147
29.748
Gross Profit (Loss)
48,161
52,910
-8.975
Operational Profit (Loss)
12,604
23,799
-47.039
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
10,601
26,067
-59.331
Total Comprehensive Income
10,601
26,067
-59.331
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
618,736
622,310
-0.574
Profit (Loss) per Share
0.35
0.87
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
The lower profit in 3rd quarter 2021 compared to 3rd quarter 2020 is mainly due to the positive impact of land ownership treatment in 2020 where it impacted the results by 25.46 MSR. This decrease came despite the higher sales revenue and profit margin in 3rd quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
The lower profit in current quarter compared to the previous quarter of year 2021 is mainly due to the decrease of profit margin and the increase of selling and distribution cost and the increase of general and administrative cost , despite the higher sales revenue.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
The lower profit in current period compared to the similar period of the previous year is mainly due to the positive impact of land ownership treatment in 2020 where it impacted the results by 25.46 MSR , in addition to the increase of selling and distribution cost and the increase of general and administrative cost and the decrease of Zakat expenses.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Certain comparative amount for the previous period have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
