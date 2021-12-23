Al Jouf Cement : The visit of His Highness Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, Governor of the Northern Borders Region, Al Jouf Cement Company

The visit of His Highness Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, Governor of the Northern Borders Region, Al Jouf Cement Company

The visit of His Highness Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, Governor of the Northern Borders Region, Al-Jouf Cement Company. He was received by the General Manager of the company, Eng. Jamal bin Salem Al-Amer. His Highness noted the support and national interest received by national companies from their generous leadership, which makes them able to compete, grow and support the national economy