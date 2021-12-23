Log in
    3091   SA12JG51G9H8

AL JOUF CEMENT COMPANY

(3091)
Al Jouf Cement : signed a memorandum of understanding between the Municipality of the region and the branch of the Ministry of Transport

12/23/2021 | 05:07am EST
Al-Jouf Cement Company signed a memorandum of understanding between the Municipality of the region and the branch of the Ministry of Transport
23 - 12 - 2021
Al Jouf Cement Company, in the presence of His Highness Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, Governor of the Northern Borders Region, signed a memorandum of understanding between the Municipality of the region and the branch of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services in the region

Disclaimer

Al Jouf Cement Company SJSC published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 243 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
Net income 2021 38,0 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net Debt 2021 591 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 582 M 421 M 421 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,94x
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart AL JOUF CEMENT COMPANY
Technical analysis trends AL JOUF CEMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,06 SAR
Average target price 8,89 SAR
Spread / Average Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jamal Salem Al-Amer Chief Executive Officer & Manager
Hamed Saeed Al-Ghamdi Finance Manager
Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Attiyah Chairman
Talal Othman Al Moammer Independent Director
Saad Ammash Saad Al-Shammary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL JOUF CEMENT COMPANY-0.90%421
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-18.13%32 523
HOLCIM LTD-7.05%30 057
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.0.53%19 896
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC42.75%17 527
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED9.10%12 524