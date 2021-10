Announcement Detail

With reference to the announcement of Al Khaleej Training and Education Company on the stock market website (Tadawul) on 05/03/1443 AH corresponding to 11/10/2021. A call for an invitation to attend the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting that includes increasing the company's capital (the first meeting) will be held at (8:30 P.M) on Wednesday evening, 28/03/1443 AH, corresponding to 03/11/2021 AD. The meeting will be through modern technology tools using the Tadawulaty system to secure the safety of shareholders and within the support of preventive and precautionary efforts and measures by the competent and relevant health authorities to confront the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and in an extension of the continuous efforts made by all government agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take the necessary preventive measures to prevent its spread. Accordingly, Al Khaleej Training and Education Company would like to remind its valued shareholders that they will be able to remotely vote on the assembly's terms starting at ten in the morning on Saturday 24/03/1443 AH corresponding to 30/10/2021 AD until the end of the time of the assembly. Furthermore, registration and voting in Tadawulaty services will be free and available to all shareholders using the following link: www.tadawulaty.com.sa. In case of any inquiries about the meeting terms, we urge you to contact the Shareholders Relations Department at the e-mail: adel-amin@alkhaleej.com.sa with the necessity to attach a copy of the shareholder's identity. Allah grants success.