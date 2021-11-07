تعلن شركة الخليج للتدريب والتعليم عن بدء فترة تداول حقوق الأولوية والاكتتاب في الأسه&#

Additional Information

Eligible shareholders are those who own shares at the end of the trading day of the Extraordinary General Assembly held on 28/03/1443H (corresponding to 03/11/2021G). Investors who do not wish to participate in the Subscription of the New Shares shall sell their Rights during the Trading period in order to avoid a decline in the value of their current investment portfolio. For further inquiries or information, don't hesitate to contact our shareholder's relationship department on phone number 0114623260 ext. 1593, or by e-mail: adel-amin@alkhaleej.com.sa