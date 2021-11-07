Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Al Khaleej Training and Education Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4290   SA11TH0I3111

AL KHALEEJ TRAINING AND EDUCATION COMPANY

(4290)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Al Khaleej Training and Education Company Announces the Start of the Rights Issue Trading and New shares Subscription Period (Reminder)

11/07/2021 | 07:58am EST
Al Khaleej Training and Education Company Announces the Start of the Rights Issue Trading and New shares Subscription Period (Reminder)

Element List Explanation
Introduction Al Khaleej Training and Education Company announces the start of the period for Rights Issue Trading and New Shares Subscription.
Right Issuses and New Shares Subscription Period Start Date 2021-11-08 Corresponding to 1443-04-03
Right Issues Trading Period End Date 2021-11-15 Corresponding to 1443-04-10
Subscription in New Shares Period End Date 2021-11-18 Corresponding to 1443-04-13
Additional Information Eligible shareholders are those who own shares at the end of the trading day of the Extraordinary General Assembly held on 28/03/1443H (corresponding to 03/11/2021G).

Investors who do not wish to participate in the Subscription of the New Shares shall sell their Rights during the Trading period in order to avoid a decline in the value of their current investment portfolio.

For further inquiries or information, don't hesitate to contact our shareholder's relationship department on phone number 0114623260 ext. 1593,

or by e-mail: adel-amin@alkhaleej.com.sa

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Al Khaleej Training and Education Company SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 12:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
