Al-Khaleej Training and Education Company announces the results of the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting, which includes increasing the company's capital (Second meeting)

• The total amount of the offering: two hundred million (200,000,000) Saudi riyals.

• Reasons and methods for changing the capital: -

- Reasons for the capital increase: The company aims to increase its capital by offering priority rights shares to acquire assets in education.

- Method of capital change: by offering and listing twenty million (20,000,000) rights shares issue.

Eligibility Date: If the item is approved, the eligibility will be for the shareholders who have shares on the day of the extraordinary general assembly who are registered in the company's shareholders register with the Securities Depository Center Company (Depository Center) at the end of the second trading day following the date of the extraordinary general assembly.

• The amendment of Article Seven (7) of the company's articles of association related to capital.

• The amendment of Article Eight (8) of the company's articles of association related to subscribing to shares