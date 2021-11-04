Al-Khaleej Training and Education Company announces the results of the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting, which includes increasing the company's capital (Second meeting)

The Board of Directors of Al-Khaleej Training and Education Company is pleased to announce the results of the extraordinary general assembly meeting, which included the increase in the company's capital (the first meeting), which was held at (8:30) in the evening of Wednesday 28/03/1443 AH corresponding to 03/11/2021 AD, through modern technology means using the Tadawulaty system,
Due to the lack of the quorum necessary for holding the first meeting, scheduled at (8:30) P.M., The second meeting was held an hour later, in which the required quorum was completed, as the attendance rate was through electronic voting (32.99%) of the share capital.
City and Location of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting
In Riyadh, through modern technology and my trading system
www.tadawulaty.com.sa
Date of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting
2021-11-03 Corresponding to 1443-03-28
Time of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting
21:30
Percentage of Attending Shareholders
( 32.99 % )
Names of the Board of Directors' Members Present at the General Assembly's Meeting and Names of the Absentees
1. Mr. Abdul Aziz bin Hammad Nasser Al-Blayd - Chairman of the Board of Directors
2. Mr. Abdul Aziz bin Rashid Abdul Rahman Al-Rashed - Deputy Chairman of the Council
3. Mr. Ahmed bin Ali Ahmed Al-Shadawi
4. Dr. Ali bin Abdul Khaleq Abdul Rahman Al-Qarni
5. Dr. Abdullah bin Sagheer Muhammad Al-Hussaini
6. Professor / Abdul Malik bin Abdul Rahman Al Sheikh
7. Mr. Abdullah bin Muhammad Suleiman Jabrin
8. Engineer / Al-Weeded Bin Abdul Razzaq Al-Dryaan
Names of the Chairmen of the Committees Present at the General Assembly's Meeting or Names of Those Attending on their Behalf
1. Dr. Ali bin Abdul Khaleq Abdul Rahman Al-Qarni - Chairman of the Governance and Social Responsibility Committee
1. Dr. Abdullah bin Sagheer Muhammad Al-Hussaini - Chairman of the Audit Committee
2. Mr. Abdul Malik Bin Abdul Rahman Al Al Sheikh - Chairman of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee
Voting Results on the Items of the General Assembly's Meeting Agenda's
Approval of the company's board of directors' recommendation to increase the company's capital through rights shares issue, according to the following:
• The total amount of the offering: two hundred million (200,000,000) Saudi riyals.
• Reasons and methods for changing the capital: -
- Reasons for the capital increase: The company aims to increase its capital by offering priority rights shares to acquire assets in education.
- Method of capital change: by offering and listing twenty million (20,000,000) rights shares issue.
Eligibility Date: If the item is approved, the eligibility will be for the shareholders who have shares on the day of the extraordinary general assembly who are registered in the company's shareholders register with the Securities Depository Center Company (Depository Center) at the end of the second trading day following the date of the extraordinary general assembly.
• The amendment of Article Seven (7) of the company's articles of association related to capital.
• The amendment of Article Eight (8) of the company's articles of association related to subscribing to shares
Additional Information
For further inquiries or information, don't hesitate to contact our shareholder's relationship department on phone number 0114623260 ext. 1593,
or by e-mail: adel-amin@alkhaleej.com.sa
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Al Khaleej Training and Education Company SJSC published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 05:11:04 UTC.