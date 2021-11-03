Log in
    4290   SA11TH0I3111

AL KHALEEJ TRAINING AND EDUCATION COMPANY

(4290)
Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/03/2021 | 01:22am EDT
Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 211,238,489 183,970,812 14.821 193,397,273 9.225
Gross Profit (Loss) 36,428,404 42,493,889 -14.273 29,407,421 23.874
Operational Profit (Loss) 16,315,626 15,384,283 6.053 10,528,295 54.969
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 7,936,775 6,533,493 21.478 -3,416 -
Total Comprehensive Income 26,459,722 52,147,983 -49.26 49,840,308 -46.91
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 610,507,705 579,325,604 5.382
Gross Profit (Loss) 82,763,896 111,405,755 -25.709
Operational Profit (Loss) 27,719,127 45,721,712 -39.374
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 331,524 15,586,017 -97.872
Total Comprehensive Income 77,447,188 31,530,738 145.624
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 661,824,727 639,422,065 3.503
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.01 0.35
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is due to the increase in revenues in this quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year, in addition to the improvement in results mainly in most of the company's sectors such as training, call centers, universities and schools.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The company achieved profits in the current quarter compared to realizing a net loss in the previous quarter. This is due to the improvement in economic activity in this quarter compared to the previous quarter due to seasonal market conditions, which led to higher revenues. In addition to improving results in most of the company's sectors such as training, call centers, schools and subsidiaries.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for the decrease in net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the previous year is due to the decrease in the cost of revenues, financing expenses and general and administrative expenses during the same period of the previous year due to the presence of government subsidy -saned
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 were audited by another auditor, who expressed a modified opinion dated 31 March 2021 due to the Company did not provide the fair value of investments amounting to SAR 15.6 million carried at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income.
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain comparative figures have been reclassified wherever necessary for better presentation , however profit and retained earnings have not ben afrfected in these interim condesend financal statment . disclosure number 19.2
Additional Information Earnings/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing the profit/loss for the period attributable to the shareholders of the parent company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares during the period.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Al Khaleej Training and Education Company SJSC published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 05:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 863 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 436 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 129x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 1 215 M 324 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,5%
Managers and Directors
Al-Waleed Abdulrazak Saleh Al-Dryaan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Rahman Rafiq Ismail Mustafa Chief Financial Officer
Abdulaziz bin Hammad Nasir Al-Bulaihid Chairman
Ali A. K. Abdul Rahman Al-Qarni Independent Director
Abdullah bin Saghir Muhammad Al-Husseini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL KHALEEJ TRAINING AND EDUCATION COMPANY18.88%324
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-70.62%9 945
CAE INC.6.41%9 724
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED97.23%8 090
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-60.46%2 085
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC4.07%2 028