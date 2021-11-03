Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is due to the increase in revenues in this quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year, in addition to the improvement in results mainly in most of the company's sectors such as training, call centers, universities and schools.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The company achieved profits in the current quarter compared to realizing a net loss in the previous quarter. This is due to the improvement in economic activity in this quarter compared to the previous quarter due to seasonal market conditions, which led to higher revenues. In addition to improving results in most of the company's sectors such as training, call centers, schools and subsidiaries.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for the decrease in net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the previous year is due to the decrease in the cost of revenues, financing expenses and general and administrative expenses during the same period of the previous year due to the presence of government subsidy -saned

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 were audited by another auditor, who expressed a modified opinion dated 31 March 2021 due to the Company did not provide the fair value of investments amounting to SAR 15.6 million carried at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income.

Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain comparative figures have been reclassified wherever necessary for better presentation , however profit and retained earnings have not ben afrfected in these interim condesend financal statment . disclosure number 19.2