Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Qatar Exchange  >  Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al khaliji) P.Q.S.C.    KCBK   QA000A0M6MD5

AL KHALIJ COMMERCIAL BANK (AL KHALIJI) P.Q.S.C.

(KCBK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

01/05/2021 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A journalist uses his mobile as he walks past the logo of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at the media centre ahead of the 41st summit in Al-Ula

AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) -Embracing Qatar's ruler, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a bitter row with Doha at a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday to try to shore up an anti-Iran front, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidarity.

The kingdom's foreign minister said Riyadh and its Arab allies agreed to restore ties with Doha to end a boycott imposed in mid-2017 and strengthen a Gulf Arab alliance against Tehran.

While the communique contained no detailed confirmation of a deal, the apparent breakthrough signalled hope for mending a rift between major U.S. allies two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office and at a time of tensions with Iran.

"There is political will and good faith" to guarantee implementation of the deal, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud told a news conference, saying the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt had all agreed to restore ties with Doha.

His Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, tweeted that leaders "closed the page on disagreement ... and seek to open a new page" of solidarity.

But UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash voiced more cautious optimism in remarks to Al Arabiya TV, saying "we need to be realistic about the need to restore confidence and cohesion" and that trust building was required.

The emerging deal followed mediation efforts by the United States and Kuwait, and a U.S. official has said Qatar would suspend legal cases related to the boycott.

Ahead of the gathering in the historic city of al-Ula, which was also attended by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, Kuwait anounced Saudi Arabia would reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar. The other three nations have yet to announce similar moves.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, hugged at the tarmac before heading to the summit venue in a mirrored building reflecting the desert landscape.

Saudi de facto ruler Prince Mohammed, who chaired the short event instead of his father King Salman, said the al-Ula agreement "confirms Gulf, Arab and Islamic unity and stability".

He called for serious action by the global community to address a threat he said was posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and its "subversive and destructive plans".

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar over allegations Doha supports terrorism and is cosying up to foe Iran. Qatar denies the charges and says the embargo aims to curtail its sovereignty.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter post congratuled Qatar for "the success of its brave resistance to pressure & extortion".

WORKING THE PHONES

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has been pushing for a resolution to the dispute that Washington sees as hindering efforts to contain Iran.

Kushner was making phone calls on the emerging deal until the early hours of Monday, a U.S. official had said.

Diplomats and analysts said Riyadh was pushing reluctant allies to show Biden that the kingdom is open to dialogue. Biden has said he will take a harder line with the kingdom over issues including its human rights record and the Yemen war.

"This (deal) is seemingly influenced by a desire to pre-empt pressure from an incoming Biden administration, more than a genuine commitment to conflict resolution," said Emadeddin Badi, nonresident senior fellow at Atlantic Council.

All the states are U.S. allies. Qatar hosts the region's largest U.S. military base, Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, and Saudi Arabia and the UAE host U.S. troops.

The other countries had set Doha 13 demands, including closing Al Jazeera TV, shuttering a Turkish base, cutting links to the Muslim Brotherhood and downgrading ties with Iran.

(Additional reporting by Raya Jalabi in Dubai and Alaa Swilam in Cairo; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Tom Hogue, John Stonestreet, Nick Macfie and Timothy Heritage)

By Aziz El Yaakoubi


© Reuters 2021
All news about AL KHALIJ COMMERCIAL BANK (AL KHALIJI) P.Q.S.C.
08:08aGulf leaders arrive for key Saudi Arabia summit
RE
03:06aMIDEAST STOCKS-Qatari stocks rise as Gulf tensions ease, Dubai extends gain
RE
2020AL KHALIJ COMMERCIAL BANK AL KHALIJI : khiji donates to Qatar Autism Society
PU
2020U.S.-Qatar Summit Provides Chance to Address Regional Spat -- Update
DJ
2020U.S.-Qatar Summit Provides Chance to Address Regional Spat
DJ
2020Putin, Qatar's Al Thani discuss energy cooperation in phone call
RE
2019Qatar Airways to take 60% stake in new Rwandan international airport
RE
2019Ownership of leading European soccer clubs
RE
2018Qatar quarrel plays out in battle over UAE banks
RE
2018Qatari banks raise over $1 billion in privately placed bonds – sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 349 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2020 642 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 6 754 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,01x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart AL KHALIJ COMMERCIAL BANK (AL KHALIJI) P.Q.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al khaliji) P.Q.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL KHALIJ COMMERCIAL BANK (AL KHALIJI) P.Q.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,03 QAR
Last Close Price 1,88 QAR
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fahad Abdullah Al-Khalifa Group Chief Executive Officer
Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani Chairman & Managing Director
Farhan Sultan Hafesjee Group Chief Operating Officer
Shabbir Barkat Ali Group Chief Financial Officer
Abdulla bin Nasser Al-Misnad Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AL KHALIJ COMMERCIAL BANK (AL KHALIJI) P.Q.S.C.2.07%1 852
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.70%165 794
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.96%60 609
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.23%59 836
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-6.05%55 865
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.70%45 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ