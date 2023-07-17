AL MANARA ISLAMIC INSURANCE COMPANY PLC.CO.
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL MANARA ISLAMIC INSURANCE
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
COMPANY PLC.CO.
AM 11:04:53 2023-07-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 17-07-2023 11:04:53 AM
Subject: Appointment of Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of AL
ﺔﻴﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
MANARA ISLAMIC INSURANCE COMPANY PLC.CO. on
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ 2023-07-13 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ
the meeting held on 13-07-2023 has appointed Mr./Mrs.
. ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﺏﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ
mohammad hasan ahmad abu alroub as board member.
ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺭ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the new
ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ
director whose appointment shall be presented for
.ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
endorsement by the shareholders at the next Annual
General Assembly meeting
Date of Appointment: 13-07-2023
2023-07-13 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Jehad Zidan
Jehad Zidan :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Al-Manara Insurance Co. PSC published this content on 17 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2023 09:20:02 UTC.