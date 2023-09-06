Al Manara Islamic Insurance Company PLC Co is a Jordan- based insurance company, which provides all classes of insurance and reinsurance businesses except life and health insurance. The Companies products and services include Engineering Insurance, Personal Accident Insurance, Fidelity Guarantee Insurance, Money Insurance, Business Interruption Insurance, Burglary Insurance, Property Insurance, Marine Hull Insurance, Marine Cargo Insurance, Aviation Insurance, Liability Insurance, Medical Insurance and Motor Insurance. The Company's subsidiaries include: Aabar Investments and Real Estate Development, Behar Company for Investment and Trade, and Overseas Co.