Almasane Alkobra Mining Company announced distribution of cash dividends amounting to SAR 0.65 per share representing 6.5% of the share par value to the company-s shareholders for the Second half of 2023.
Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company
Equities
1322
SA15HG50KL10
Diversified Mining
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|53 SAR
|0.00%
|-1.49%
|-8.30%
|Dec. 04
|Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company Announces CEO Changes
|CI
|Nov. 09
|Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-8.30%
|1 255 M $
|-9.28%
|153 B $
|-7.93%
|116 B $
|-12.67%
|63 494 M $
|-8.03%
|43 947 M $
|-9.50%
|38 768 M $
|-10.00%
|27 258 M $
|-7.71%
|19 860 M $
|-0.96%
|16 028 M $
|+3.42%
|12 524 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company - Saudi Arabian S.E.
- News Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company
- Almasane Alkobra Mining Company Announces Cash Dividend for the Second Half of 2023