Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company CJSC is a Saudi Arabia-based company, engaged in the private mining sector. The principal activity of the Company is to produce zinc and copper concentrates and silver and gold dore. The Company is organized into two business segments: Al Masane mine segment and Mount Guyan mine segment. Its Al Masane mine segment represents extraction and production of the base metals such as copper and zinc concentrates and byproducts like precious metals such as gold and silver dores. Its Mount Guyan mine segment represents extraction and production of gold and silver dores.

Sector Diversified Mining