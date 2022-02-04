Al Mazaya K S C Public : نتائج اجتماع مجلس الإدارة

Log in
    MAZAYA   KW0EQ0401764

AL-MAZAYA HOLDING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)

(MAZAYA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 02/03
0.0761 KWD   -0.39%
03:56aAL MAZAYA K S C PUBLIC : Results of BOD meeting
PU
03:56aAL MAZAYA K S C PUBLIC : نتائج اجتماع مجلس الإدارة
PU
03:56aAL MAZAYA K S C PUBLIC : Financial statements for the year of 2021
PU
2022/02/03 : ﺦﯾرﺎﺘﻟا

MAZ- FI-01-2022-0012 :ﻊﺟﺮﻤﻟا

ﻦﯿﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟا

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﻲﺑد قﻮﺳ /ةدﺎﺴﻟا

مﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟا

ﻲﻠـﻋ ﺪـﻤـﺣأ ﺪﻣﺎـﺣ /ﺪﯿﺴﻟا ﺔﯾﺎﻨﻋ

يﺬﯿﻔﻨﺗ ﺲﯿﺋﺮﻟا

،،،ﺪﻌﺑو ﺔﺒﯿط ﺔﯿﺤﺗ

ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟا ﺎﯾاﺰﻤﻟا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ 2021/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻌﻤﺠﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯿﺒﻟا : عﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟا

ﺔﻌﻤﺠﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯿﺒﻟا ﺪﻤﺘﻋاو ،2022/02/03

مﻮﯿﻟا ﻊﻤﺘﺟا ﺪﻗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ةرادإ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ نﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﺗدﺎﻓإ دﻮﻧ

ﻖﻓاﻮﻤﻟا ﺲﯿﻤﺨﻟا

-: ﻲﻠﯾ ﺎﻤﻟ ﺎﻘﻓو 2021/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

We would like to inform you that Al Mazaya Holding Co. K.S.C.P board of directors has met today Thursday 03/02/2022, and approved the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31/12/2021 according to the following:

ﻲﻓ ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺔﻨﺴﻟا

ﻲﻓ ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺔﻨﺴﻟا

دنبﻟا

Year ended

Year ended

Item

31/12/2020

31/12/2021

ﻲﻜﯾﺮﻣا رﻻود

ﻲﻜﯾﺮﻣا رﻻود

Amount in USD

Amount in USD

(27,907,078)

1,340,290

(ةرﺎسخﻟا) ﺢ�رﻟا

(4.44)

2.15

دﺎﻌﻟا مﻬسﻟا (ةرﺎسﺨ) ﺢ�ر

(ﻲك�رﻤأ تنﺴ) - ﺔ�

Net Profit (Loss)

(4.44)

2.15

(ﻲك�رﻤأ تنﺴ) -

ﺔﻔﻔخمﻟا مﻬسﻟا (ةرﺎسﺨ) ﺢ�ر

Basic EPS - Cent

82,993,686

126,990,941

ﺔﻟوادتمﻟا تادوﺠومﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ

Diluted EPS - Cent

684,061,077

659,266,545

تادوﺠومﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ

Total Current Assets

82,145,077

49,049,013

ﺔﻟوادتمﻟا

تﺎ�وﻠطمﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ

Total Assets

420,994,953

407,267,429

تﺎ�وﻠطمﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ

Total Current Liabilities

220,793,445

204,484,581

مﻻا ﺔ�رشﻟا

ﻲمﻫﺎسﻤ قوﻘﺤ ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ

Total Liabilities

Total Equity Attributable to Equity

Holders of Parent Company

Page 1 of 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Al Mazaya Holding Company KSC Holding published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 08:55:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
