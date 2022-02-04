Al Mazaya K S C Public : نتائج اجتماع مجلس الإدارة

We would like to inform you that Al Mazaya Holding Co. K.S.C.P board of directors has met today Thursday 03/02/2022, and approved the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31/12/2021 according to the following:
ﻲﻓ ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺔﻨﺴﻟا
ﻲﻓ ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺔﻨﺴﻟا
دنبﻟا
Year ended
Year ended
Item
31/12/2020
31/12/2021
ﻲﻜﯾﺮﻣا رﻻود
ﻲﻜﯾﺮﻣا رﻻود
Amount in USD
Amount in USD
(27,907,078)
1,340,290
(ةرﺎسخﻟا) ﺢ�رﻟا
(4.44)
2.15
دﺎﻌﻟا مﻬسﻟا (ةرﺎسﺨ) ﺢ�ر
(ﻲك�رﻤأ تنﺴ) - ﺔ�
Net Profit (Loss)
(4.44)
2.15
(ﻲك�رﻤأ تنﺴ) -
ﺔﻔﻔخمﻟا مﻬسﻟا (ةرﺎسﺨ) ﺢ�ر
Basic EPS - Cent
82,993,686
126,990,941
ﺔﻟوادتمﻟا تادوﺠومﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ
Diluted EPS - Cent
684,061,077
659,266,545
تادوﺠومﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ
Total Current Assets
82,145,077
49,049,013
ﺔﻟوادتمﻟا
تﺎ�وﻠطمﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ
Total Assets
420,994,953
407,267,429
تﺎ�وﻠطمﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ
Total Current Liabilities
220,793,445
204,484,581
مﻻا ﺔ�رشﻟا
ﻲمﻫﺎسﻤ قوﻘﺤ ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ
Total Liabilities
Total Equity Attributable to Equity
Holders of Parent Company
