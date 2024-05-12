Al Mazaya Holding Company KSCP (Mazaya) is a Kuwait-based company engaged in real estate development and investment activities in Kuwait and the Middle East. Mazaya provides a range of real estate products and services in several fields, including housing projects, such as deluxe villas and high class residential buildings, and commercial projects, such as office and retail buildings. The Company is also engaged in other real estate fields include purchasing, ownership, and selling of lands and their development for the account of the Company inside and outside of Kuwait. In addition, the Company also handles the management of third partyâs properties and management and investment, lease, and rent of hotels, health clubs, recreational parks, gardens, exhibition grounds, restaurants, residential & commercial complexes, and tourist & health resorts. Additionally, it is active in Turkey, through a joint-stock company and a subsidiary.