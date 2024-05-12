AL MAZAYA HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(All amounts are in Kuwaiti Dinars)

For the three months ended

March 31,

2023

Note

2024

(Restated)

Continuing operations:

Revenue:

Revenue from sale of properties held for trading

521,178

136,439

Rental income

3,145,222

3,177,615

Medical services income

-

417,662

Net management fees and commission income

44,875

219,646

Total revenue

3,711,275

3,951,362

Costs:

Cost of sale of properties held for trading

(511,503)

(133,690)

Cost of rental

(620,695)

(484,433)

Cost of medical services

-

(433,774)

Total costs

(1,132,198)

(1,051,897)

Gross profit

2,579,077

2,899,465

Partial gain from termination of sale of a subsidiary

5

1,125,000

-

Share of results from an associate

6

(42,280)

1,075

Gain on sale of investment properties

574,156

76,366

Depreciation

(13,124)

(55,491)

Change in fair value of investment properties

8

9,836

-

Selling and marketing expenses

(14,497)

(44,053)

General and administrative expenses

(645,768)

(855,751)

Operating profit

3,572,400

2,021,611

Net loss of financial assets

(1,337)

(15,543)

Net other expenses

(303,673)

(76,252)

Amortization of finance costs related to lease liabilities

(405,027)

(331,540)

Finance costs

(1,038,151)

(1,422,172)

Profit for the period from continuing operations before discontinued operations and before

National Labor Support Tax and Contribution to Zakat

1,824,212

176,104

Discontinued operations

Profit for the period from discontiunued operations

-

7,906

Profit for the period before National Labor Support Tax

and Contribution to Zakat

1,824,212

184,010

National Labor Support Tax

(267,214)

-

Contribution to Zakat

(97,538)

-

Profit for the period

1,459,460

184,010

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Parent Company

1,260,641

194,816

Non-controlling interests

198,819

(10,806)

1,459,460

184,010

Profit per share attributable to shareholders of the parent company

Continuing operations

Basic and diluted earnings per share - attributable to shareholders of the parent company

(fils)

11

2.64

0.30

Discontinued operations

Basic and diluted earnings per share - attributable to shareholders of the parent company

(fils)

11

-

0.01

Total basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Parent

Company (fils)

11

2.64

0.31

The accompanying notes (1) to (16) form an integral part of the interim consolidated financial information.

4

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Al Mazaya Holding Company KSC Holding published this content on 12 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2024 05:25:07 UTC.