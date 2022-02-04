Al Mazaya K S C Public : Financial statements for the year of 2021

AL-MAZAYA HOLDING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES STATE OF KUWAIT CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

AL-MAZAYA HOLDING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES STATE OF KUWAIT CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT CONTENTS Independent auditor's report Pages Consolidated statement of financial position 4 Consolidated statement of profit or loss 5 Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 6 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 7 Consolidated statement of cash flows 8 - 9 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 10 - 56

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT The Shareholders Al-Mazaya Holding Company - K.S.C. (Public) State of Kuwait Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Al-Mazaya Holding Company - K.S.C. (Public) "the Parent Company" and its subsidiaries (the Group) which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2021, and the consolidated statements of profit or loss, profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the State of Kuwait, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the (IESBA Code). We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We identified the following key audit matter: Valuation of investment properties Investment properties as of December 31, 2021 amounting to KD 145,928,412 form a significant part of the total assets of the Group. The determination of the fair value of such properties is a subjective area and is highly dependent on judgements and estimates. Accordingly, the valuation of investment properties is considered a key audit matter. The Group performs an annual valuation exercise through licensed valuers to determine the fair value of the investment properties. These valuations are dependent on certain key assumptions such as estimated rental revenues, discount rates, occupancy rates, market knowledge, developers' risk and historical transactions. In estimating the fair value of investment properties, valuers used the comparable market price, income capitalization and discounted cash flow techniques and had considered the nature and usage of the investment properties. We reviewed the valuation reports on a sample basis from the licensed valuers and checked the adequacy of disclosures in the consolidated financial statements, which is included in (Note 10).

-2- Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. Other information consists of the information included in the Group's 2021 Annual Report, other than the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report therein. We have not received the Group's Annual Report, which also includes the Board of Directors report, prior to the date of our auditor's report, and we expect to receive these reports after the date of our auditor's report. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information attached to it, and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial StatementsManagement is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRSs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the parent company's management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Charged with Governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit, we also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.