Al Mazaya K S C Public : Results of BOD meeting

2022/02/03 : ﺦﯾرﺎﺘﻟا MAZ- FI-01-2022-0012 :ﻊﺟﺮﻤﻟا ﻦﯿﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﻲﺑد قﻮﺳ /ةدﺎﺴﻟا مﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟا ﻲﻠـﻋ ﺪـﻤـﺣأ ﺪﻣﺎـﺣ /ﺪﯿﺴﻟا ﺔﯾﺎﻨﻋ يﺬﯿﻔﻨﺗ ﺲﯿﺋﺮﻟا ،،،ﺪﻌﺑو ﺔﺒﯿط ﺔﯿﺤﺗ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟا ﺎﯾاﺰﻤﻟا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ 2021/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻌﻤﺠﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯿﺒﻟا : عﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟا ﺔﻌﻤﺠﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯿﺒﻟا ﺪﻤﺘﻋاو ،2022/02/03 مﻮﯿﻟا ﻊﻤﺘﺟا ﺪﻗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ةرادإ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ نﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﺗدﺎﻓإ دﻮﻧ ﻖﻓاﻮﻤﻟا ﺲﯿﻤﺨﻟا -: ﻲﻠﯾ ﺎﻤﻟ ﺎﻘﻓو 2021/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

We would like to inform you that Al Mazaya Holding Co. K.S.C.P board of directors has met today Thursday 03/02/2022, and approved the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31/12/2021 according to the following:

ﻲﻓ ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺔﻨﺴﻟا ﻲﻓ ﺔﯿﮭﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺔﻨﺴﻟا دنبﻟا Year ended Year ended Item 31/12/2020 31/12/2021 ﻲﻜﯾﺮﻣا رﻻود ﻲﻜﯾﺮﻣا رﻻود Amount in USD Amount in USD (27,907,078) 1,340,290 (ةرﺎسخﻟا) ﺢ�رﻟا (4.44) 2.15 دﺎﻌﻟا مﻬسﻟا (ةرﺎسﺨ) ﺢ�ر (ﻲك�رﻤأ تنﺴ) - ﺔ� Net Profit (Loss) (4.44) 2.15 (ﻲك�رﻤأ تنﺴ) - ﺔﻔﻔخمﻟا مﻬسﻟا (ةرﺎسﺨ) ﺢ�ر Basic EPS - Cent 82,993,686 126,990,941 ﺔﻟوادتمﻟا تادوﺠومﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ Diluted EPS - Cent 684,061,077 659,266,545 تادوﺠومﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ Total Current Assets 82,145,077 49,049,013 ﺔﻟوادتمﻟا تﺎ�وﻠطمﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ Total Assets 420,994,953 407,267,429 تﺎ�وﻠطمﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ Total Current Liabilities 220,793,445 204,484,581 مﻻا ﺔ�رشﻟا ﻲمﻫﺎسﻤ قوﻘﺤ ﻲﻟﺎمﺠإ Total Liabilities Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of Parent Company

