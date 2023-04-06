Advanced search
    MERS   QA000A0YDSW8

AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(MERS)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2023-04-04
15.39 QAR   -0.19%
01:54aAl Meera Consumer Goods Q P S C : Annual Report 2022
PU
03/14Al Meera Consumer Goods Q P S C : Q4 2022 IR Presentation
PU
03/13Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Meera Consumer Goods Q P S C : Annual Report 2022

04/06/2023 | 01:54am EDT
|

"In the Name of Allah Most Gracious Most Merciful."

Your Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer

1

Al Meera Annual Report | 2022

Al Meera Annual Report | 2022

His Highness.

His Highness.

Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

The Father Amir

Amir of the State of Qatar

2

Your Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer

Your Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer

3

Al Meera Annual Report | 2022

CONTENT

About Al Meera

6

Board of Directors

10

Chairman's Message

14

Board of Directors' Report

16

Chief Executive Officer's Message

18

Corporate Governance Report

20

Financial Highlights

44

Independent Auditor's Report

46

Consolidated Financial Statements

52

Your Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer

5

Al Meera Annual Report | 2022

01

ABOUT AL MEERA

Your Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer

7

Disclaimer

Al Meera Consumer Goods Company QSC published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 05:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 020 M 830 M 830 M
Net income 2023 205 M 56,3 M 56,3 M
Net Debt 2023 179 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 3 078 M 845 M 845 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,39 QAR
Average target price 20,10 QAR
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousif Ali Abdul Rahman Al-Obaidan Chief Executive Officer
Teck Boo Chow Finance Director
Abdullah Abdulaziz Abdulla Al-Subaie Chairman
El-Amin Mastour El-Faig Board Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance
Ahmed Abdulla Mohammed Ali Al-Khulaifi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.-2.47%845
WALMART INC.3.84%403 459
SYSCO CORPORATION1.31%39 314
KROGER CO. (THE)7.81%34 481
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.18.87%33 813
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED14.72%31 342
