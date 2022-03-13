Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERS   QA000A0YDSW8

AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(MERS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Meera Consumer Goods Q P S C : Download Al Meera Annual Report 2021

03/13/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report

Your Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer

"In the Name of Allah Most Gracious Most Merciful."

Al Meera Annual Report | 2021

Al Meera Annual Report | 2021

His Highness.

His Highness.

Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

The Father Amir

Amir of the State of Qatar

2

Your Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer

Your Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer

3

Al Meera Annual Report | 2021

Al Meera Annual Report | 2021

CONTENT

About Al Meera

6

Board of Directors

10

Chairman's Message

14

Chief Executive Officer's Message

16

Board of Directors' Report

18

Corporate Governance Report

20

ESG Reporting

40

Financial Highlights

49

Independent Auditor's Report

50

Consolidated Financial Statements

56

4

Your Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer

Your Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer

5

Al Meera Annual Report | 2021

Al Meera Annual Report | 2021

01

ABOUT AL MEERA

6

Your Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer

Your Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Al Meera Consumer Goods Company QSC published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
05:24aAL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Download Al Meera Annual Report 2021
PU
03/02AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Nomination List
PU
02/23AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 ..
PU
02/22Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
01/30AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Q4 2021 Conference Call Invitation
PU
2021Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C) Opens Its New Branch Launch A Soft Opening of..
CI
2021Q3 2021 IR Presentation
PU
2021Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months E..
CI
2021Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months E..
CI
2021AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Q3 2021 Conference Call Invitation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 238 M 890 M 890 M
Net income 2022 219 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
Net cash 2022 66,6 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 4 096 M 1 125 M 1 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,48 QAR
Average target price 21,83 QAR
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousif Ali Abdul Rahman Al-Obaidan Chief Executive Officer
Teck Boo Chow Finance Director
Abdullah Abdulaziz Abdulla Al-Subaie Chairman
El-Amin Mastour El-Faig Board Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance
Mohammad Abdulla Al-Mustafawi Al-Hashemi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.4.49%1 125
WALMART INC.-1.42%394 085
KROGER23.49%40 576
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.93%39 490
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-7.18%31 120
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-9.04%30 158