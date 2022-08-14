Al Meera Consumer Goods Q P S C : Q2 2022 IR Presentation
Consolidated Financial Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022
Investor Relation Presentation
15 August 2022
KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR 1H-2022
Al Meera recorded consolidated sales of QAR 1.4 billion for the six month period ended 30 June 2022, a decline of 5.1%, compared to the same period in 2021. The sales decline is primarily due to competition and road constructions around the stores.
Gross profit amounted to QAR 262.9 million, a decrease of 4.5% compared to the same period in 2021. Gross profit margin was 18.6%, an increase of 0.1% from the previous year.
Rental income grew by 4.6% to QAR 40.9 million compared to QAR 39.1 million in the same period in 2021.
Other income increased to QAR 19.1 million, due to higher dividends from equity investments.
Operating expenditures increased by 5.5% to QAR 166.3 million compared to QAR 157.7 million last year, primarily attributable to additional costs from new stores.
Al Meera reported a net profit of QAR 88.3 million and earnings per share is QAR 0.45 for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.
KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR 1H-2022 (Cont'd)
OPERATIONS UPDATE FOR 1H-2022
During Q2 2022, Al Meera opened 1 community mall outside the city of Doha and 1 convenience store located in Doha.
The construction of 2 community malls outside the city of Doha and fit-out works of 2 stores located in Doha are progressing as planned and are expected to be operational by Q4 2022.
In Oman, the construction of Al Meera mall in Al Amirat is nearing completion and is planned to be operational by Q4 2022.
The online sales channels have been expanded with collaboration with several online platforms to extend our reach to customers.
DISCLAIMER
Information contained in this presentation is subject to change without further notice. Its accuracy is not guaranteed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the company. We and our advisors do not make any representation regarding, nor assume any liability for, the accuracy or completeness of, or any errors or omissions in, any information contained herein.
In addition, the information contains projections and forward looking statements that reflect the company's current views only, with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based upon current assumptions that are subject to various risks, and may change over time. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the company assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.
This presentation is strictly for information only, and is not to be distributed without the explicit consent of Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. management under any circumstances.
