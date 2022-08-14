Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERS   QA000A0YDSW8

AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(MERS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-08-10
17.91 QAR   +0.34%
05:13aAL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Q2 2022 IR Presentation
PU
08/10Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/30Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Opens New Branch in Al Karaana Area
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Meera Consumer Goods Q P S C : Q2 2022 IR Presentation

08/14/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

Investor Relation Presentation

15 August 2022

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR 1H-2022

  • Al Meera recorded consolidated sales of QAR 1.4 billion for the six month period ended 30 June 2022, a decline of 5.1%, compared to the same period in 2021. The sales decline is primarily due to competition and road constructions around the stores.
  • Gross profit amounted to QAR 262.9 million, a decrease of 4.5% compared to the same period in 2021. Gross profit margin was 18.6%, an increase of 0.1% from the previous year.
  • Rental income grew by 4.6% to QAR 40.9 million compared to QAR 39.1 million in the same period in 2021.
  • Other income increased to QAR 19.1 million, due to higher dividends from equity investments.
  • Operating expenditures increased by 5.5% to QAR 166.3 million compared to QAR 157.7 million last year, primarily attributable to additional costs from new stores.
  • Al Meera reported a net profit of QAR 88.3 million and earnings per share is QAR 0.45 for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

2

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR 1H-2022 (Cont'd)

3

OPERATIONS UPDATE FOR 1H-2022

  • During Q2 2022, Al Meera opened 1 community mall outside the city of Doha and 1 convenience store located in Doha.
  • The construction of 2 community malls outside the city of Doha and fit-out works of 2 stores located in Doha are progressing as planned and are expected to be operational by Q4 2022.
  • In Oman, the construction of Al Meera mall in Al Amirat is nearing completion and is planned to be operational by Q4 2022.
  • The online sales channels have been expanded with collaboration with several online platforms to extend our reach to customers.

4

DISCLAIMER

Information contained in this presentation is subject to change without further notice. Its accuracy is not guaranteed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the company. We and our advisors do not make any representation regarding, nor assume any liability for, the accuracy or completeness of, or any errors or omissions in, any information contained herein.

In addition, the information contains projections and forward looking statements that reflect the company's current views only, with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based upon current assumptions that are subject to various risks, and may change over time. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the company assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

This presentation is strictly for information only, and is not to be distributed without the explicit consent of Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. management under any circumstances.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Al Meera Consumer Goods Company QSC published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 09:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
05:13aAL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Q2 2022 IR Presentation
PU
08/10Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year End..
CI
06/30Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Opens New Branch in Al Karaana Area
CI
05/01Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
04/06AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Q1 2022 Conference Call Invitation
PU
03/14Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Approves Cash Dividends for the Year 2021
CI
03/14Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Announces Election of Board of Directors
CI
03/13AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Download Al Meera Annual Report 2021
PU
03/02AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Nomination List
PU
02/23AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 016 M 828 M 828 M
Net income 2022 193 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net Debt 2022 278 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 3 582 M 984 M 984 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,91 QAR
Average target price 21,13 QAR
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousif Ali Abdul Rahman Al-Obaidan Chief Executive Officer
Teck Boo Chow Finance Director
Abdullah Abdulaziz Abdulla Al-Subaie Chairman
El-Amin Mastour El-Faig Board Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance
Ahmed Abdulla Mohammed Ali Al-Khulaifi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.-8.62%984
WALMART INC.-8.62%362 435
SYSCO CORPORATION7.92%43 118
KROGER4.31%33 782
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.11%32 670
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED13.85%30 208