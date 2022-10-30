Al Meera Consumer Goods Q P S C : Q3 2022 IR Presentation

Al Meera recorded consolidated sales of QAR 2.1 billion for the nine month period ended 30 September 2022, a decline of 3.4%, compared to the same period in 2021. The sales decline is primarily due to competition and road constructions around the stores.

The online sales channels have been expanded with collaboration with several online platforms to extend our reach to customers.

In Oman, the construction of Al Meera mall in Al Amirat is nearing completion and is planned to be operational in Q4 2022.

The Company has taken several initiatives to support the FIFA World Cup event to be hosted in Qatar during November and December 2022.

The construction and fit out works for 2 supermarkets outside the city of Doha and 2 supermarkets in Doha, are progressing as planned and are expected to be operational in Q4 2022.

During 2022, Al Meera opened 1 supermarket outside the city of Doha, 1 convenience outlet in an office complex, and 3 convenience outlets in the Metro Stations.

DISCLAIMER

Information contained in this presentation is subject to change without further notice. Its accuracy is not guaranteed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the company. We and our advisors do not make any representation regarding, nor assume any liability for, the accuracy or completeness of, or any errors or omissions in, any information contained herein.

In addition, the information contains projections and forward looking statements that reflect the company's current views only, with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based upon current assumptions that are subject to various risks, and may change over time. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the company assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

This presentation is strictly for information only, and is not to be distributed without the explicit consent of Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. management under any circumstances.

