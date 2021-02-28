Al Meera Consumer Goods Q P S C : Q4 2020 IR Presentation
Financial Resultsfor the year ended 31 December 2020
IR Presentation01 March 2021
GROUP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS-FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
A. COVID-19 IMPACT
•AlMeera'sfinancial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been positively impacted by COVID-19related activities.
B. SALES
•Group sales for the year 2020 wasQAR 3.4b,an increase ofQAR 422.6mor14.2%,compared to 2019.
C. GROSS PROFIT
•Gross profit amounted toQAR 592.1m, an increase ofQAR 73.5mor14.2%,at gross profit margin of17.4%,which is the same as 2019 margin.
D. RENT INCOME
•Rental income amounted toQAR 65.1m, a decrease ofQAR 9.7mor12.9% decline,compared to 2019.
•Al Meera provided a 1 to 4 month free rent plus rescheduling of rent payments to its retail tenants, which reduced the rental income byQAR 10.6m.
D. GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
Group'sgeneral and administrative expenses amounted toQAR 331.0m, an increase ofQAR 37.2mor12.7%,mainly due to the following:
•Increase in staff cost as a result of new stores and COVID-19 related staff cost.
•Increase in safety measures, cleaning, sanitation costs, etc. and COVID-19 related Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenses.
E. NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO AL MEERA SHAREHOLDERS
Net profit attributable to Al Meera shareholders amounted toQAR 209.0m, an increase ofQAR 22.5mor12.1%,compared to 2019.
Al Meera Group's Transformation2012
2020
Al Meera-projects, new developments and renovation plans-31 December 2020
The Group has57stores operating throughout the State of Qatar, and6stores in the Sultanate of Oman with consolidated net selling area of more than 100,000 sqm.
Project updates:
•Fit-out work of AlMeera'sleased storein Al Asmakh Mall(also known as Centrepoint Asmakh Mall) is now completed. This new store is expected to open mid-March 2021 after obtaining all necessary approvals. The store, which is in Al Saad Area, Doha, is approximately 1,200 square meter and is fitted out with AlMeera'slatest design concept. This new store will have areas dedicated for fresh produce.
•The fit-out work in bothAl Sailiya and Al Wakra Central Marketsare in progress. Al Meera store in each Central Market is approximately 1,200square meter and will operate as Cash and Carry Store. The fit-out in Al Sailiya and Al Wakra Central Markets is expected to complete by first week of March 2021 and first week of April 2021, respectively. Al Meera store in Sailiya Central Market is anticipated to open end of March 2021, while the store in Al Wakra Central Market in the later part of 2021.
•The construction of AlMeera'snew store and mall inJeryan Jenaihatis completed. This mall and store will be operational by mid-March 2021.
•Al Meera opened itsthird"MAAR"convenience store at Umm Ghwuailina metro stationin September 2020.
New development and renovation plan updates:
•Al Meera have started preliminary construction preparatory work onthree sites located outside of Doha. These new stores are being built at therequest of the local communities who do not have easy access to a properly managed community supermarket that can cater to their daily groceryneeds. In additional to these three sites, Al Meera haveanother five sites, three are in Doha and two are outside of Doha, where detailed design work is in progress. These five new developments will each house a typical Al Meera Mall and Store and will be larger in size, compared to the three other stores outside of Doha.
•There are plans to carry outeight major and four minor renovation workson 12 older stores during 2021 to bring them to the same high standard oflook and feel as the new stores so that our customers living in these catchment areas can enjoy the same kind of shopping experience as those who
have easy access to our newer malls and stores.
