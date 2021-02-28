Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Qatar Exchange  >  Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C.    MERS   QA000A0YDSW8

AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(MERS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Meera Consumer Goods Q P S C : Q4 2020 IR Presentation

02/28/2021 | 10:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

IR Presentation 01 March 2021

GROUP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

A. COVID-19 IMPACT

  • Al Meera's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been positively impacted by COVID-19 related activities.

  • B. SALES

    • Group sales for the year 2020 was QAR 3.4b, an increase of QAR 422.6m or 14.2%, compared to 2019.

  • C. GROSS PROFIT

    • Gross profit amounted to QAR 592.1m, an increase of QAR 73.5m or 14.2%, at gross profit margin of 17.4%, which is the same as 2019 margin.

  • D. RENT INCOME

    • Rental income amounted to QAR 65.1m, a decrease of QAR 9.7m or 12.9% decline, compared to 2019.

    • Al Meera provided a 1 to 4 month free rent plus rescheduling of rent payments to its retail tenants, which reduced the rental income by QAR 10.6m.

  • D. GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

    Group's general and administrative expenses amounted to QAR 331.0m, an increase of QAR 37.2m or 12.7%, mainly due to the following:

    • Increase in staff cost as a result of new stores and COVID-19 related staff cost.

    • Increase in safety measures, cleaning, sanitation costs, etc. and COVID-19 related Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenses.

  • E. NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO AL MEERA SHAREHOLDERS

    Net profit attributable to Al Meera shareholders amounted to QAR 209.0m, an increase of QAR 22.5m or 12.1%,compared to 2019.

Al Meera Group's Transformation 2012

2020

Al Meera - projects, new developments and renovation plans - 31 December 2020

The Group has 57 stores operating throughout the State of Qatar, and 6 stores in the Sultanate of Oman with consolidated net selling area of more than 100,000 sqm.

Project updates:

  • Fit-out work of Al Meera's leased store in Al Asmakh Mall (also known as Centrepoint Asmakh Mall) is now completed. This new store is expected to open mid-March 2021 after obtaining all necessary approvals. The store, which is in Al Saad Area, Doha, is approximately 1,200 square meter and is fitted out with Al Meera's latest design concept. This new store will have areas dedicated for fresh produce.

  • The fit-out work in both Al Sailiya and Al Wakra Central Markets are in progress. Al Meera store in each Central Market is approximately 1,200 square meter and will operate as Cash and Carry Store. The fit-out in Al Sailiya and Al Wakra Central Markets is expected to complete by first week of March 2021 and first week of April 2021, respectively. Al Meera store in Sailiya Central Market is anticipated to open end of March 2021, while the store in Al Wakra Central Market in the later part of 2021.

  • The construction of Al Meera's new store and mall in Jeryan Jenaihat is completed. This mall and store will be operational by mid-March 2021.

  • Al Meera opened its third "MAAR" convenience store at Umm Ghwuailina metro station in September 2020.

New development and renovation plan updates:

  • Al Meera have started preliminary construction preparatory work on three sites located outside of Doha. These new stores are being built at the request of the local communities who do not have easy access to a properly managed community supermarket that can cater to their daily grocery needs. In additional to these three sites, Al Meera have another five sites, three are in Doha and two are outside of Doha, where detailed design work is in progress. These five new developments will each house a typical Al Meera Mall and Store and will be larger in size, compared to the three other stores outside of Doha.

  • There are plans to carry out eight major and four minor renovation works on 12 older stores during 2021 to bring them to the same high standard of look and feel as the new stores so that our customers living in these catchment areas can enjoy the same kind of shopping experience as those who

have easy access to our newer malls and stores.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Al Meera Consumer Goods Company QSC published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 15:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
10:28aAL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Q4 2020 IR Presentation
PU
02/23AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Group announces the financial results for the ..
PU
02/23AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS Q P S C : Company discloses its audited consolidated fin..
PU
2017Exclusive - Qatar sovereign fund moves stakes to government, may sell assets
RE
2014AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY : Al meera discloses 2013 financials with qr196...
PU
2014AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY : Al Meera Staff Ensures the Return of QR50,000 ..
PU
2014AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY : Al Meera awards contract to Shannon Engineerin..
PU
2013AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY : Al Meera opens Al Qutaifiya new 24/7 branch
PU
2013AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY : Geant offers exclusive Casino brand to shopper..
PU
2013AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY : Géant Hypermarket: A destination of choice for..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 470 M 953 M 953 M
Net income 2021 229 M 62,9 M 62,9 M
Net cash 2021 42,1 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 4 184 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,85 QAR
Last Close Price 21,00 QAR
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Didier Jean Castaing Chief Executive Officer
Teck Boo Chow Finance Director & Secretary
Abdullah Abdulaziz Abdulla Al-Subaie Chairman
El-Amin Mastour El-Faig Board Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance
Mohammad Abdulla Al-Mustafawi Al-Hashemi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.1.40%1 154
SYSCO CORPORATION8.27%40 644
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.23%38 417
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-5.50%27 577
AEON CO., LTD.-5.38%25 386
KROGER2.05%24 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ