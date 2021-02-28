Al Meera Consumer Goods Q P S C : Q4 2020 IR Presentation

• Al Meera have started preliminary construction preparatory work on three sites located outside of Doha. These new stores are being built at the request of the local communities who do not have easy access to a properly managed community supermarket that can cater to their daily grocery needs. In additional to these three sites, Al Meera have another five sites, three are in Doha and two are outside of Doha, where detailed design work is in progress. These five new developments will each house a typical Al Meera Mall and Store and will be larger in size, compared to the three other stores outside of Doha.