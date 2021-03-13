Log in
Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C.

AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(MERS)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Meera Consumer Goods Q P S C : Download Al Meera Annual Report 2020

03/13/2021 | 02:29pm EST
Annual Report 2020

NEIGHBOURHOOD RETAILER

His Highness,

His Highness,

Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

The Father Amir

Amir of the State of Qatar

OUR KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AT A GLANCE

Our KPI at a Glance

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Al Meera Consumer Goods Company QSC published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 19:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 884 M 1 067 M 1 067 M
Net income 2021 226 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
Net cash 2021 154 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 4 180 M 1 148 M 1 148 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,10 QAR
Last Close Price 20,90 QAR
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yousif Ali Abdul Rahman Al-Obaidan Chief Executive Officer
Teck Boo Chow Finance Director & Secretary
Abdullah Abdulaziz Abdulla Al-Subaie Chairman
El-Amin Mastour El-Faig Board Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance
Mohammad Abdulla Al-Mustafawi Al-Hashemi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS COMPANY Q.P.S.C.0.92%1 148
SYSCO CORPORATION9.12%42 568
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.56%38 331
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-0.65%28 584
THE KROGER CO.10.01%26 843
AEON CO., LTD.-6.94%24 428
