Al Moammar Information Systems Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Al Moammar Information Systems Company reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was SAR 361.21 million compared to SAR 198.8 million a year ago. Net loss was SAR 69.41 million compared to net income of SAR 25.09 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was SAR 2.31 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of SAR 0.84 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was SAR 2.31 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of SAR 0.84 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was SAR 1,171.42 million compared to SAR 476.43 million a year ago. Net income was SAR 26.66 million compared to SAR 46.53 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was SAR 0.89 compared to SAR 1.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was SAR 0.89 compared to SAR 1.55 a year ago.