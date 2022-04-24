Al Nisr Al Arabi Insurance : Assembly Decision-(AAIN)-2022-04-24

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of AL-NISR AL-ARABI INSURANCE was held on 11:00 On 21-04-2022 at

ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﺮﺒﻋ, the shareholders

participation in the Assembly Meeting was 88.1% The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-