Al Quds Readymix PLC is a Jordan-based entity which is primarily engaged as ready-mix concrete company. The company owns a fleet of equipment, mixers, approximately seven pumps, three loaders, two generators, in addition to construction equipment. Its projects include Al-Andalusia Project, As-Samra wastewater treatment plant, Kings Academy, Ahl Al-Azem project, Madinat Al-Majd project, Le Meridian Hotel, Madaba university, Everest, Al-Estiklal project, among others. There are approximately 80 employees are working in the different departments of the Company.

Sector Construction Materials