    AQRM   JO4120811016

AL QUDS READYMIX PLC

(AQRM)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-12
0.3800 JOD    0.00%
Al Quds Readymix : G.A (AQRM) 2023 03 19

03/19/2023 | 04:07am EDT
AL-QUDS READY MIX

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-QUDS READY MIX

ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺳﺮﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 19-03-2023 10:41:13 AM

AM 10:41:13 2023-03-19 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of AL-QUDS READY MIX cordially

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺳﺮﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General

ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 11-04-

ﻂﺑﺍﺭ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻦﻳﻼﻧﻭﺍ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04-11 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

2023 at Online Zoom to discuss the following matters:

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﺯ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 24-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohanned Mohammed Alhelow

Mohanned Mohammed Alhelow :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Al Quds Readymix Concrete Co. PSC published this content on 19 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2023 08:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 6,91 M 9,73 M 9,73 M
Net income 2021 0,18 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
Net Debt 2021 2,74 M 3,86 M 3,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,83 M 3,99 M 3,99 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart AL QUDS READYMIX PLC
Duration : Period :
Al Quds Readymix PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jamal Abdul Wahab Mohammed Abu Farah General Manager
Muhannad Mohammad Asaad Al-Helou Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Ayman Haza'a Barakat Al-Majali Chairman
Jawdat Khalil Ibrahim Al-Alami Vice Chairman
Alaa El-Din Ali Abdul Rahim Al-Masry Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL QUDS READYMIX PLC8.57%4
HOLCIM LTD16.92%35 522
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED6.59%21 889
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD11.27%11 927
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED8.04%10 990
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC10.34%10 554