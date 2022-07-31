Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1120   SA0007879113

AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(1120)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
89.60 SAR   +1.13%
02:23aABDULLAH AL RAJHI : alrajhi bank net income increased by 21% in the first half of this year, reaching to SAR 8,392 million
PU
07/26AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Naqi Water IPO
PU
07/19AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Alamar Foods IPO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abdullah Al Rajhi: alrajhi bank net income increased by 21% in the first half of this year, reaching to SAR 8,392 million

07/31/2022 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Abdullah bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Rajhi Bank, announced that the bank recorded a net income of SAR 4,258 million in the second quarter of 2022, up from SAR 3,605 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 18%. Thus, the bank's net income for the first six months of this year will be SAR 8,392 million, up from SAR 6,940 million in the first half of 2021, a 21% increase.

Total operating income increased by 15% in the first six months of the current year compared to the first half of 2021 due to an increase in net financing and investment income, and banking services fees. The bank also continued to strengthen its conservative approach and set aside additional provisions, which reflected positively on the bank's financial strength, as the non-performing loans coverage ratio exceeded 293%

Al Rajhi also stated that shareholders' equity increased by 26% to reach SAR 75 billion over the same period last year, total assets increased by 30% to SAR 710 billion, and net financing increased by 33% to SAR 520 billion over the same period last year

The Chairman of the Board of Directors added, customers' deposits increased by 24% to reach SAR 553 billion from the same period last year, and the return on assets and return on shareholders' equity reached 2.6% and 23.4%, respectively, and the earnings per share after zakat reached to SAR 2.08

Mr. Abdullah Al Rajhi thanked the bank's valued customers, both retail and corporate, for their unwavering loyalty and trust in the bank's products and services, which are constantly evolving, particularly in the digital field, to achieve the "UNBANK THE BANK" strategy, which made their experience with the bank achieve the "Beyond Imagination". He also thanked the bank's employees for their contributions to these results

On the level of social responsibility, Al Rajhi stated that the bank will continue to implement its strategy of major sustainable projects with an impact in the education and health sectors, as the second quarter of 2022 witnessed the signing of an agreement for "Al Rajhi Bank Program for Educational Orphans Care" with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. Under this agreement, the bank will cover tuition fees for the undergraduate stage at private universities for all orphans in the Kingdom who were not admitted to public universities, making this the largest social and educational initiative for this group near and dear to our hearts

Al Rajhi noted that the bank won three awards at the Sakani Forum organized by the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing in the second quarter of 2022, including the Best Bank Award, Best Financial Entity in the Real Estate Sector Award, and Best Real Estate Advisor Award, which are the awards that confirm Al Rajhi Bank's effective contribution to achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030 housing goals year after year

Disclaimer

Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation SJSC published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 06:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:23aABDULLAH AL RAJHI : alrajhi bank net income increased by 21% in the first half of this yea..
PU
07/26AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Naqi Water IPO
PU
07/19AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Alamar Foods IPO
PU
07/17AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Euromoney Saudi Arabia best bank
PU
06/30Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Announces the Resignation of Board Member
CI
06/23AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Alrajhi bank Signs MoU with DGDA to Help Fund Home Buyer..
PU
06/21AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Signing the program agreement with the Ministry of Human..
PU
05/31Arada Developments 5-year sukuk initial price guidance around 8.25% - document
RE
05/30AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Pillar III Disclosures
PU
05/24Arada Developments hires banks for debut dollar sukuk
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 592 M 7 612 M 7 612 M
Net income 2022 16 485 M 4 389 M 4 389 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 358 B 95 416 M 95 416 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 89,60 SAR
Average target price 98,29 SAR
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walid bin Abdullah Ali Al-Moqbel Chief Executive Officer
Abdulrahman Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Fadda Chief Financial Officer
Abdullah Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi Chairman
Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Nami Chief Compliance Officer
Alaa bin Shakeeb Al-Jabri Independent Vice-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.10%95 416
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-8.03%54 411
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-12.60%27 590
FIRSTRAND LIMITED7.81%22 115
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.23.50%15 767
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.34%13 917