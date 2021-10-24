Log in
    1120   SA0007879113

AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(1120)
Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : اعلان مصرف الراجحي عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 2021-09-30 ( تسعة أشهر )

10/24/2021 | 01:24am EDT
Al Rajhi Bank announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments 5,530 4,282 29.145 5,243 5.473
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments 5,215 4,196 24.285 5,052 3.226
Total Operation Profit (Loss) 6,578 5,152 27.678 6,336 3.819
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax 4,230 2,963 42.76 4,022 5.171
Net Profit (Loss) 3,794 2,658 42.738 3,605 5.242
Total Comprehensive Income 3,966 2,989 32.686 3,948 0.455
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments 15,688 12,617 24.34
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments 15,037 12,275 22.501
Total Operation Profit (Loss) 18,862 14,927 26.361
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax 11,971 8,333 43.657
Net Profit (Loss) 10,734 7,474 43.617
Total Comprehensive Income 11,518 7,477 54.045
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 63,637 54,919 15.874
Assets 582,684 430,300 35.413
Investments 82,048 57,111 43.664
Loans and Advances Portfolio (Financing & Investment) 420,954 289,729 45.292
Clients' deposits 478,331 345,322 38.517
Profit (Loss) per Share 4.29 2.99
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is Net income increased due to an increase in total operating income by 27.7% caused by an increase in net financing and investment income, fees from banking services, exchange income, and other operating income. In contrast, the total operating expenses increased by 7.3% due to an increase in depreciation expense, and salaries and employees' related expenses, while there was a decrease in other general and administrative expenses. In addition, there was an increase in impairment charge for financing from SAR 465 million to SAR 594 million by 27.7%.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is Net income increased due to an increase in total operating income by 3.8% caused by an increase in net financing and investment income, fees from banking services, exchange income, and other operating income. In contrast, the total operating expenses increased by 1.5% due to an increase in depreciation expense, salaries and employees' related expenses, while there was a decrease in other general and administrative expenses.

In addition, there was an increase in impairment charge for financing from SAR 584 million to SAR 594 million by 1.7%.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Net income increased due to an increase in total operating income by 26.4% caused by an increase in net financing and investment income, fees from banking services, and other operating income, while there was a decrease in exchange income. In contrast, the total operating expenses increased by 4.5% due to an increase in salaries and employees' related expenses, other general and administrative expenses, and depreciation expense. In addition, there was an increase in impairment charge for financing from SAR 1,616 million to SAR 1,755 million by 8.6%.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion
Reclassification of Comparison Items Some items have been re-classified

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation SJSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 05:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
