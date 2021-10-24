Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : اعلان مصرف الراجحي عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 2021-09-30 ( تسعة أشهر )

Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
5,530
4,282
29.145
5,243
5.473
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
5,215
4,196
24.285
5,052
3.226
Total Operation Profit (Loss)
6,578
5,152
27.678
6,336
3.819
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax
4,230
2,963
42.76
4,022
5.171
Net Profit (Loss)
3,794
2,658
42.738
3,605
5.242
Total Comprehensive Income
3,966
2,989
32.686
3,948
0.455
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
15,688
12,617
24.34
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
15,037
12,275
22.501
Total Operation Profit (Loss)
18,862
14,927
26.361
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax
11,971
8,333
43.657
Net Profit (Loss)
10,734
7,474
43.617
Total Comprehensive Income
11,518
7,477
54.045
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
63,637
54,919
15.874
Assets
582,684
430,300
35.413
Investments
82,048
57,111
43.664
Loans and Advances Portfolio (Financing & Investment)
420,954
289,729
45.292
Clients' deposits
478,331
345,322
38.517
Profit (Loss) per Share
4.29
2.99
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
Net income increased due to an increase in total operating income by 27.7% caused by an increase in net financing and investment income, fees from banking services, exchange income, and other operating income. In contrast, the total operating expenses increased by 7.3% due to an increase in depreciation expense, and salaries and employees' related expenses, while there was a decrease in other general and administrative expenses. In addition, there was an increase in impairment charge for financing from SAR 465 million to SAR 594 million by 27.7%.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
Net income increased due to an increase in total operating income by 3.8% caused by an increase in net financing and investment income, fees from banking services, exchange income, and other operating income. In contrast, the total operating expenses increased by 1.5% due to an increase in depreciation expense, salaries and employees' related expenses, while there was a decrease in other general and administrative expenses.
In addition, there was an increase in impairment charge for financing from SAR 584 million to SAR 594 million by 1.7%.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
Net income increased due to an increase in total operating income by 26.4% caused by an increase in net financing and investment income, fees from banking services, and other operating income, while there was a decrease in exchange income. In contrast, the total operating expenses increased by 4.5% due to an increase in salaries and employees' related expenses, other general and administrative expenses, and depreciation expense. In addition, there was an increase in impairment charge for financing from SAR 1,616 million to SAR 1,755 million by 8.6%.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified opinion
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Some items have been re-classified
