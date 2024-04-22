Impact Report by AI Rajhi Bank

This document marks the first Allocation and Impact Report issued by Al Rajhi Bank ("Al Rajhi" or "the Bank") under our Sustainable Finance Framework ("the Framework"), which was published in February 2022.

In September 2022, Al Rajhi Bank successfully concluded a US$1.165 billion 3-yeardual-tranche Sustainable Commodity Murabaha facility, the first transaction completed under our Sustainable Finance Framework.

In April 2023, Al Rajhi Bank closed a US$1 billion 5-year US Dollar-denominated Sustainable Sukuk, marking the Bank's first issuance in the US Dollar international capital markets, confirms its position as the leading financial institution committed to providing innovative and Sharia-compliant banking solutions globally. The orderbook for the Sukuk peaked over $3.75 billion, indicating significant momentum and interest from global and regional investors in Al Rajhi's credit.

Most recently, in August 2023, Al Rajhi Bank closed our first Sustainable transaction, a US$ 1.43 billion senior secured syndicated loan facility.

The report provides details regarding the allocation of the proceeds of sustainable financing instruments issued under the Framework and the impact of projects benefitting from these allocations.