Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : Alrajhi bank is participating in the IPO of Al KHABEER Growth & INCOME Fund

"We would like to inform you that Al Rajhi Bank is participating in the IPO Al KHABEER Growth & INCOME Fund the IPO starting from 13 March. 2022 To 31 MARCH. 2022 , price SAR 10.23 per unit (including the Sub fees +Vat),
The minimum number of offer units to be applied for by individual investors is 100 units. The maximum number of offer to be applied for by individual investors unlimited
The subscription will be available through our electronic channels (Mobile App - Al Mubasher Retail- ATM)."
