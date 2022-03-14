Log in
    1120   SA0007879113

AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(1120)
Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : Alrajhi bank is participating in the IPO of Al KHABEER Growth & INCOME Fund

03/14/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Dear Gents

"We would like to inform you that Al Rajhi Bank is participating in the IPO Al KHABEER Growth & INCOME Fund the IPO starting from 13 March. 2022 To 31 MARCH. 2022 , price SAR 10.23 per unit (including the Sub fees +Vat),

The minimum number of offer units to be applied for by individual investors is 100 units. The maximum number of offer to be applied for by individual investors unlimited

The subscription will be available through our electronic channels (Mobile App - Al Mubasher Retail- ATM)."

Disclaimer

Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation SJSC published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 645 M 7 636 M 7 636 M
Net income 2022 17 086 M 4 554 M 4 554 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 385 B 103 B 103 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 154,00 SAR
Average target price 148,45 SAR
Spread / Average Target -3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walid bin Abdullah Ali Al-Moqbel Chief Executive Officer
Abdulrahman Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Fadda Chief Financial Officer
Abdullah Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi Chairman
Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Nami Chief Compliance Officer
Alaa bin Shakeeb Al-Jabri Independent Vice-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.60%102 628
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-13.72%52 761
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-9.60%29 764
FIRSTRAND LIMITED15.43%26 148
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED1.59%15 988
ABSA GROUP LIMITED13.48%9 544